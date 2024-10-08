Patrick Mahomes Career Stats: Chiefs QB Outperforms Tom Brady in Average TDs Per Game

With three Super Bowl victories in his six full seasons as a starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is almost peerless in the NFL. Until other active signal-callers reach his level of accomplishment, there’s only one man he’ll be compared to: Tom Brady.

As a retired player with his whole playing life behind him, Brady possesses much better career statistics than Mahomes. But Mahomes, at his current pace, can surpass Brady’s lofty heights. Through 100 games, Mahomes has thrown 225 touchdown passes. That 2.3 per game average is nearly a half-touchdown higher than Brady’s 1.9 per game mark (649 touchdowns in 335 games).

In the playoffs, the gulf gets even wider. Mahomes’ 41 touchdowns in 18 postseason contests maintain his regular season average (2.3), but Brady’s slightly declines to 1.8 per game. He is the all-time leader is playoff touchdown passes (88 scores in 48 games).

At these rates, Mahomes will eclipse Brady’s totals in his 283rd regular season affair and 39th playoff appearance. Playoff outings are hard to predict, but we can put a real timeline on when he may vault above Brady’s regular season record. On a 17-game schedule – without any absences – he would make his 283rd start in Week 18 of the 2034 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes has already beaten one of Tom Brady’s records

We may be a decade-plus away from Mahomes equaling Brady in regular season touchdowns, but the 29-year-old signal-caller does stand above Brady in one respect.

With the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Mahomes set the NFL record for most wins by any quarterback in their first 100 starts (77). Brady and Dallas Cowboys’ legend Roger Staubach (76) previously held the top spot.

Patrick Mahomes secures his 77th career win, surpassing Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for the most quarterback victories in their first 100 starts. pic.twitter.com/TOaUVyvjqE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 23, 2024

Mahomes also beats out Brady in multiple other aspects. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in regular season passing yards per game (293.3), net yards per pass attempt (7.3) and career passer rating (103.0).

His next quest? Beyond improving the Chiefs to 5-0 on Monday Night Football, he’s aiming to become the first quarterback to orchestrate a Super Bowl three-peat. If he can do so, an even larger percentage of NFL fans may anoint him the league’s G.O.A.T before he celebrates his 30th birthday.