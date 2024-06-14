Patrick Mahomes Channels His Inner Kendrick Lamar After Chiefs’ Ring Ceremony

Patrick Mahomes is in a league of his own in today’s NFL. While others are still chasing their first Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs recently kicked off their 2-week celebrations for their consecutive Lombardi. As part of the celebrations, the team also unveiled their Super Bowl rings, prompting the two-time MVP to channel his inner Kendrick Lamar.

While there is still no clear indication of who Mahomes is supporting in the beef between Lamar and Drake, the star QB did raise his three fingers to highlight his achievement last night with a nod to Lamar. He wrote in the caption, “Big Me,” referencing the lyrics of Lamar’s song ‘Like That’. In the track, Lamar disses Drake and J Cole, saying, “Mo****F*** the Big 3, N**** it’s just Big Me.”

However, Mahomes is not planning to stop anytime soon, as he desires to etch his name in the history of the NFL, possibly reaching rights even his predecessors couldn’t.

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Intentions Clear

After the ring ceremony, the two-time MVP took to his Instagram story with another picture of his rings. However, it was the short yet significant caption that spoke volumes about his dedication. “We ain’t done,” he wrote, asserting that he is far from finished and is poised to shatter every record in his path.

Patrick stated last month that he has performed well in his short career, but he still has a long way to go. He has a deep appreciation for Brady, Manning, and Rodgers, who have done it for a long time. For him to be part of this elite group, he has to perform and prove himself every year.

“I think I’ve done a great job so far. But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers,” Mahomes said. “There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis.”

If the Chiefs continue to perform like they have been doing for the past six seasons, there is a real chance that they get their hands on a few more Lombardi Trophies before Mahomes calls it a career. However, catching Brady seems like an impossible task, given his longevity and ability to churn out wins without a star cast besides him.

TB12 sacrificed his family life to focus on football and becoming a GOAT. On the other hand, Mahomes values his family life and wants to strike a balance between his career and his responsibilities as a father and husband. However, if Kansas City completes the three-peat, their dynasty will be one of the greatest in the history of the NFL.