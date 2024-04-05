“If Pat Backs Cole, I Back Cole”: Fans Make Patrick Mahomes Enter the GOAT Rapper Debate for Hyping Up J. Cole

Patrick Mahomes seems to have found his winner in the GOAT race. And nope, we are not talking about the football GOAT debate. If you’re not living under the rocks: for the last few weeks, Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on ‘Like That’ has quite literally sent a shockwave throughout the music industry. The standout rapper took direct and indirect shots at both Drake and J. Cole, believed by fans and pundits to be a response to the duo’s recent release, ‘First Person Shooter’. And now, it has led to a surprise drop from J. Cole on Friday, which the Chiefs QB seems to have liked quite a bit.

Advertisement

The three-time Super Bowl champ recently took to X (formerly Twitter) with a succinct tweet that read, “Cole,” followed by two fire emojis. While this could mean anything since J. Cole’s recently released ‘Might Delete Later’ album boasts a total of 12 tracks, fans are convinced that Patrick Mahomes is expressing his support for the two-time Grammy winner.

Advertisement

As soon as Mahomes’ post surfaced, fans started flocking to the comment section. While some are thoroughly impressed with comments like ‘GOAT recognizes GOAT’, others didn’t shy away from throwing shades at the NFL star. One fan even quipped that he’s backing Cole since Mahomes has done the same, writing, “If Pat backs Cole, I back Cole.”

Another chimed in and said,

Here’s a few more:

Advertisement

The fan sentiment is understandable, given the NFL star’s long-standing love for Cole. He was even spotted by one fan in the upper suite when he and his wife, Brittany, came to attend a Drake and J. Cole concert just last month. But could there be another reason why the Chiefs’ QB hyped the new album?

Patrick Mahomes Gets a Shoutout From J. Cole in His Verse

As it turns out, Track 3 (Ready ’24) of J. Cole’s new album mentions the two-time MVP, with the line — “I’m tryna get more bread than Patrick Mahomes got” Considering the fact that there are currently seven quarterbacks in the league earning more than Mahomes, as per azcentral, it’s notable that Cole chose to give a shoutout to the Chiefs player.

Case in point, surely we will get to witness some sort of collab between Mahomes and Cole when the time is right. For now, the focus shifts to the rapper’s diss, which will likely result in a fresh track from Kendrick Lamar. If it does, it will be a busy few months in the music industry for sure.