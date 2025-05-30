Patrick Mahomes’ Children: Chiefs QB Shares How Being a Dad of Three Kids Helps Him Physically and Mentally

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses one of his children prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Winning three Super Bowls before hitting 30 is no ordinary feat. Tom Brady did that in 2005. Fast forward to 2025, and Patrick Mahomes has achieved the same milestone. His 2024 Super Bowl win against the 49ers at the age of 28 marked his third Super Bowl victory.

While Brady had won every Super Bowl he played in before turning 30, Mahomes lost to the Buccaneers and the Eagles in 2025. However, with the experience of five Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes indeed has a lot more to offer the Chiefs this season. Notably, a journalist present at the Chiefs’ press conference on Thursday asked him about this special feat and how his age coincides with his experience.

“Patrick, you are still months away from turning 30. But I do wonder if you are starting to feel any sense of change, and how different it feels physically and mentally,” the reporter asked.

In his quick but thoughtful response, the Chiefs QB highlighted how his kids make him feel a little aged physically, but also more grown up mentally—in other words, more mature and responsible.

“First off, kids. I feel like they age you a little bit (laughs). But, having three kids certainly makes you grow up,” Mahomes outlined.

Dad of three children – Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, Mahomes often helps his wife, Brittany, with parenting duties during the offseason and breaks in the Chiefs’ schedule. He reads stories to the kids and sometimes helps Brittany with household chores. Fans have gotten a glimpse of this side of Mahomes through Brittany’s Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, explaining further about the experience factor, Mahomes also credited the Chiefs’ locker room environment and added that he is trying to “relate to younger players,” including Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs QB also shared that he is not feeling his age due to these interactions. “I’m still not 30 yet (laughs). So I feel, I can at least right now,” Mahomes added.

After players hit their 30s, injury management becomes a more challenging aspect. Back in 2008, Brady suffered an ACL tear that cost him a season. So, how is a young but responsible Mahomes planning to handle the physical toll on his body in his 30s?

“I think, more than anything, I have a better understanding of my body. I know the extra amount of recovery stuff I need to do. I mean, I obviously bounced back quicker when I was younger, but at the same time, I have a better plan and a better standard I hold myself to every single day,” Mahomes detailed.

Having the presence of a seasoned trainer like Bobby Stroupe certainly helps Mahomes manage the physical aspect of the game. After all, he has been trained by Stroupe since the age of nine. Additionally, having his children in his life helps Mahomes in many ways. He once admitted that having Brittany and the kids at Arrowhead, along with a pre-game kiss to his children, motivates him before crucial games.

With a well-balanced family and a supportive training system, the Chiefs’ QB will look to ace his 30s like he did in his twenties.