Just Days Before Matchup Against Arizona, Anthony Hankerson Goes ‘Deion Sanders Mode’ to First Up the Buffaloes

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (9) runs the ball in the first quarter during their game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes are itching to make a comeback after going down last week against the Trojans. The season thus far has been fruitful for the team at Boulder, but the loss certainly posed a setback. However, the team is still in high spirits as seen in the latest practice video.

Advertisement

The Buffs, led by Coach Prime, put up a spirited fight against the USC Trojans, and are gearing up to rain hellfire on Arizona State this Sunday. RB Anthony Hankerson delivered a fiery speech during team practice, which got the team all riled up to give it their all, and not let the loss derail them.

Anthony Hankerson Channels Coach Prime to Fire Up the Squad

Hankerson was to be watched during the game against the Trojans. Led by the running back, the Buffs finished with a season-high 193 yards on 45 carries against USC. “Running game showed its face and you see how better the offense flowed with the running game,” head coach Deion Sanders said. Interesting to note that the running game was a cause of concern for the team after the first four games.

Advertisement

Hankerson has let his feelings for his coach known, just by staying on the team. The RB said that he decided to stay put in Colorado because Coach Prime was coming on. During this week’s practice session, the sophomore channeled his inner Coach Prime to hype up his squad before practice. He said,

“Lot of talk about how we gonna respond..how you boys wanna be remembered, I’ve been on this team since last year, buddies you feel me? Aye, we get a chance to lay history, you feel me…”

His pep talk had the team visibly hyped, and it’s clear they’re gonna bring their best game against Arizona, unfazed by the USC defeat. The video also had teammates talk about their ‘Word of the Day’, and words like ‘confidence,’ ‘determination,’ and ‘pivotal,’ made appearances making us think that the spirits of the team are at an all-time high, and not dampened.

Sanders also made an appearance in the video obviously. Upon being asked if he’s feeling better, Coach Prime jibed, “yeah, a little bit… after the murder attempt.” Coach Prime could be alluding to his toe surgery, or the team’s loss at the hands of USC, only he knows. Sanders’ effect at Colorado has been massive, but there’s something to be said about his effect on college football as a whole. Now it seems that the ‘Prime Effect’ is forcing changes from the very top of the ladder.

Advertisement

NCAA Trying to Lay Ground Rules Relating to NIL

Following the NCAA’s decision to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses in 2021, the lack of precise regulations has been evident. Nevertheless, recent actions indicate that the NCAA is taking steps to address this issue. On Wednesday, the oversight committee circulated a memo, revealing their plans to introduce new rules related to photoshoots for recruits on unofficial visits.

Some think this rule is specifically aimed at Coach Sanders, who previously used photo shoot opportunities with recruits in Colorado to promote Louis Vuitton and Lamborghini sports cars.