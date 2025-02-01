“I Hope Pat Sues Eli”: Peyton Manning Gets Candid About “Three-Peat” Trademark Ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

The AFC-NFC Pro Bowl games are underway, with the NFC aiming to assert its dominance once again. The Manning Brothers are back on the sidelines, with Eli coaching the NFC and Peyton leading the AFC.

Eli, the former Giants QB, is determined to extend his winning streak and complete a Pro Bowl three-peat for the NFC. He’s already thinking about selling merchandise to celebrate the achievement—but he might need to pump the brakes. After all, “three-peat” is trademarked by none other than Pat Riley. So what should Riley do if Eli uses the patented words?

Well, Peyton offered the solution on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

“I hope Pat sues Eli just for using it especially when it’s not going to happen because AFC is going to take care of business.”

Riley trademarked the phrase “three-peat” in the 1980s when he was coaching the Lakers. Riley and his company, Riles & Company Inc., own at least six live patents for uses of the phrase “three-peat. The Lakers were chasing their third NBA Title in a row. To commemorate the occasion, Pat coined the term but couldn’t use it as the Lakers lost to the Pistons.

Since then, the former Laker HC gets a 5% royalty when someone uses the phrase on T-shirts, jackets, hats, posters, and trading cards.

The NFC won the last two Pro Bowl games- 35-33 and 64-59 and is looking to complete the treble.

Speaking of AFC vs. NFC and three-peats, the Chiefs are on the verge of making history as they chase their third straight Super Bowl title on February 9th. Standing in their way? A familiar foe—the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts put on a stellar performance in their last Super Bowl matchup but still fell short. This time, can he flip the script? Peyton Manning believes he’s in a better position than before to do just that.

Peyton Manning reflects on the Eagles 2023 Super Bowl loss

The five-time MVP believes Jalen Hurts will be more comfortable this time around. He has already defied the odds by making his second Super Bowl appearance. Peyton revealed that before last year’s loss, the Alabama alum reached out to him for advice—hoping to get insight into his preparation and routine leading up to the big game.

This time, Manning didn’t get a call, and he sees that as a good sign. He believes Hurts now knows what to expect and, as a result, will be better equipped to handle the pressure on football’s biggest stage.

“I think he’ll be way more comfortable. Hurts, I remember talking to him a couple of years ago about what’s the advice, what’s the routine. He didn’t call me for that this year because he knows it. I think the more comfortable you are during the week, the better you are going to play.”

However, just appearing in your second Super Bowl and being comfortable this time around is not a guarantee that things will go differently this time around. Elway didn’t win until his 4th appearance despite making three appearances in five seasons. It takes a team effort and luck to win the biggest games.

The Eagles have a better roster this time around but the Chiefs have experience, Mahomes and Andy Reid to pull off a three-peat. It will take something special from Philadelphia, Hurts and Saquon Barkley to change the outcome.