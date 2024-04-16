Patrick Mahomes Claims His Dad Bod Is a Strategic Move Rather Than an Aesthetic Choice

While Patrick Mahomes has become the poster boy for the NFL, he doesn’t quite adhere to the ideal illustration of a sportsperson. Despite being the winningest quarterback in the league at present, his physique certainly makes one question about his athleticism.

Advertisement

The Chiefs QB went viral after beating the Ravens in the AFC Championship matchup earlier this year. What caught the attention of fans, however, was a locker room picture of a shirtless Mahomes in which he put his dad bod on full display. When asked about the same in his recent interview with TIME Magazine, the Chiefs’ QB interestingly referred to it as a strategic move.

“I definitely have the dad bod a little bit,” Mahomes acknowledged. “I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take.”

As it turns out, packing in more fat is a way to absorb more hits on the field. Or, at least, that’s what the two-time NFL MVP is claiming. However, padding himself with a dad bod isn’t the only strategy he uses to protect himself on the gridiron. Stretching his knees and back is another tactic he works on in the off-season. And when this strategy goes into full effect, it leaves everyone baffled, including the commentators:

Nonetheless, the question remains: How does the Chiefs QB maintain his fat padding? As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes is quite the foodie. He takes a great interest in fast food, especially when it comes to Tex-Mex. His love for snacking stems from his days in Texas when he had a Whataburger joint near his house. Today, he owns Whataburger joints in eight locations in Kansas City.

However, his love for food isn’t just limited to Whataburgers, as he shares the same enthusiasm when it comes to Chick-fil-A or munching Starbursts.

Patrick Mahomes Loves Binge Eating Late at Night

The 28-year-old quarterback has craved fast food from the beginning—even when his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., played in the MLB. Pat’s teammate LaTroy Hawkins used to spend quality time with the Chiefs QB when he was just a toddler, and as per TIME Magazine, Mahomes always opposed sleeping early. The former pitcher would then run to the Burger King joint across the street and get him his favorite snack, french fries with extra ketchup.

It’s clear that Mahomes never gave up his habit of eating what he loves. The only difference now is that he eats with the purpose of not getting hurt in the field.