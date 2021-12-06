“Patrick Mahomes continues to struggle, opposite of Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless flames Chiefs quarterback for underperforming compared to NFL GOAT

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been having the best of years by his standards, and when compared to Tom Brady, Skip Bayless had some harsh criticism.

The Chiefs have looked anything but like the dominant form we’ve seen them in previous years this season. Early in the year, there were legitimate questions about whether the Chiefs would even make the playoffs.

Back then, the Chiefs were coming off a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, losing 38-20 in a rematch of the AFC title game from last year. Kansas City was 2-3 at the time. They’ve since turned things around tremendously as they now sit at 8-4, riding a five game winning streak, with the number one seed very much in sight.

Mahomes does it himself! Chiefs on the board! (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/DDcLOJDdX8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 6, 2021

The Chiefs just beat the Denver Broncos tonight, but Mahomes didn’t have the greatest of games. Skip Bayless, a notorious Brady supporter, made sure people knew Mahomes was off his game.

Skip Bayless downgrades Patrick Mahomes’ game compared to Tom Brady

How bad did Patrick Mahomes play? Well, it’s definitely safe to say that Kansas City didn’t win tonight because of Patrick Mahomes but despite him. The Kansas City defense held strong all game long as they limited the Denver Broncos to only nine points while forcing three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception).

Mahomes only threw for 184 yards on 15/29 passing with no touchdowns and one interception in the 22-9 victory. If you’re keeping track, that’s only a 51.7 completion percentage on the day.

Skip Bayless called Mahomes out on his poor play, and he made sure to get a comparison to Tom Brady in. Brady has been having one of the greatest seasons of his career, at the ripe young age of 44. It’s a completely different situation than Patrick Mahomes who has had far greater years.

Mahomes continues to struggle with his accuracy. Barely 50% tonight. Just 184 yards. Poor footwork, throwing mechanics. Opposite of Brady. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2021

Well, in terms of comparing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes this year, you can definitely say Brady’s been having the better year. For the season, Brady is first in the league in passing yards at 3,771 and first in the league in passing touchdowns with 34. He’s also only thrown 10 interceptions.

Mahomes meanwhile is sixth in passing yards with 3,200 yards and fourth in passing touchdowns with 25. Mahomes also has only 10 interceptions. While those are pretty good marks, they definitely are a notch below Brady. Of course, Mahomes has still shown that he’s a top quarterback in the league, and it’s safe to say that this is potentially just a small slump we’re witnessing.

The Chiefs could go on a crazy run and make it back to the Super Bowl, being that dominant team we’re so used to seeing. This game against the Broncos was definitely bad, but you can never count Mahomes out, at least not yet.

