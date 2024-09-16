Patrick Mahomes Decodes How Bengals Defense Managed to Shut Down Travis Kelce Once Again

Strong defenses have defined most past matchups between the Bengals and Chiefs, even with two of the best QBs, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes, on the field. This was evident once again when the two teams faced off in Week 2 at Arrowhead.

Advertisement

Cincinnati’s defense put on a clinic, effectively shutting down Travis Kelce and disrupting his connection with the two-time MVP. But how did they manage to stop the unstoppable duo? Mahomes has his own theory. During the post-game presser, he said,

“I know they are doing a great job of just kind of having two people for him, pretty much the entire game…Look at the first TD. I’m actually looking at Trav and the backside Safety goes all the way across to the field to help guard Travis and then I threw the ball down the sideline to Rashee.”

Mahomes pointed out that the Bengal’s defense doubled up on the Chiefs’ star TE, forcing him to throw to Rice and Worthy.

He highlighted that having played each other so many times over the past few seasons, Cincinnati’s defense has come up with a game plan for Kelce.

But Mahomes is not worried as he believes that his Tight End will get into the game as the season progresses and rack up yards.

Travis, for the second straight week, had a disappointing outing, with the Bengals defense restricting him to merely one reception for five yards. They scripted history as this was the first game since 2018 where the future Hall of Famer did not record at least 3 catches, ending a streak of 114 games.

Last week, the Ravens kept him down to 3 receptions for 34 yards.

Today marks the first game since September 2018 where Travis Kelce does not record at least 3 catches. It snaps a streak of 114 straight games, the longest streak by any player in NFL history. It dates back to Patrick Mahomes’ second career start. @KCTV5 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/4orUZJzQDI — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) September 16, 2024

The opposition defenses are figuring out Patrick and Travis’s connection, doubling up on the TE, and restricting that route for the Chiefs.

But this has helped other receivers get more open. Rice had 75 yards and one TD today and 103 yards on seven receptions last week against the Ravens. Even though Mahomes feels Trav will bounce back, these are worrying signs for the Chiefs.