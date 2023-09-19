Patrick Mahomes Deemed “Underpaid” By Shannon Sharpe After $210,000,000 Move Sets NFL Salary Record

The Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes a remarkable birthday present with a history-making restructured contract worth $210,000,000. Mahomes has been ripping apart the NFL with 2 Super Bowl victories in 5 years. However, if we go by his take on Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon Sharpe still believes the star QB is “underpaid”.

The NFL QBs are an elite asset for the teams and thus get paid handsome amounts. Mahomes’ massive 10-year $503 million deal was restructured and as per the new contract, he will be paid $210.6 million guaranteed between 2023 and 2026. This makes him the first QB to earn this much in a span of four years.

Advertisement

Shannon Sharpe Reckons Patrick Mahomes is Still ‘Underpaid’

Shannon Sharpe recently had no hesitation in terming Patrick Mahomes as grossly “underpaid.” On the recent episode of the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Sharpe pointed out the impressive track record of the quarterback, hinting that he probably deserved to earn more. The NFL icon-turned-analyst said,

“He ‘underpaid’ to be honest. That’s my homeboy. Think about it. Three of the five years as a starter he’s been in the Super Bowl. Well yeah, two out of five years he’s been the MVP. And you mean to tell me that somebody else is in the same Stratosphere as him who can currently touch his resume?”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxXW4Vou5Fe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Mahomes is just 28 years old and currently stands as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks. He consistently delivers game-changing performances for the Chiefs. However, upon examining the salaries of his counterparts in the league, Sharpe reckons that it is evident that the Super Bowl MVP is earning less than what he deserves.

Back in 2020, the Chiefs made a historic move by securing Mahomes with a ten-year, $503 million contract extension. While the deal was substantial at the time, Sharpe highlights the changing landscape of NFL salaries. He points out the scenario where elite quarterbacks command even more lucrative contracts.

Patrick Mahomes Becomes Second Highest Annual Earner

Mahomes’ new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth $210.6 million and spans from 2023 to 2026. This has catapulted the 2x Super Bowl champion to the second-highest-paid quarterback position(on annual basis with $52.65 million), just behind Bengals’ superstar Joe Burrow, who is set to earn $55 million per annum on average.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1703849243801170137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes now finds himself in an elite group of top-earning quarterbacks. Given the rating by CBS Sports, these include Justin Herbert at 3rd place with $52.5 million, Lamar Jackson at $52 million, and Jalen Hurts at $51 million. The current restructure wasn’t enough to land the Kansas City Chiefs star on the top spot. Although, Shannon Sharpe believes that should have been the case.