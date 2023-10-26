Deion Sanders Names a Better Prime Time Imitator Than Kenan Thompson After SNL Skit on Him

The Colorado Buffaloes’ upset loss against the Stanford Cardinal gained widespread attention, with even SNL comedian Kenan Thompson creating a skit about it. It featured Deion Sanders himself, stirring up the NFL world, and sparking mixed reactions from every corner. Although Coach Prime took this with class, his daughter Shelomi and even Travis Hunter weren’t having it.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders, in one of his latest weekly press conferences on Tuesday, reacted to this said skit but did it in pure class. While branding the imitator as a good comedian, Prime didn’t shy away from mentioning an NFL legend turned comedian, who did it even better.

Deion Sanders Names His Favorite Impressionist

While the skit on the Colorado godfather received a variety of reactions, he had nothing but praise for it. He immediately stated in the interview that he loved Kenan with all his heart, and showered appreciation for the SNL star, who has showcased comedy in his own unique way. Sanders also recalled when he had the honor of hosting SNL, back in 1995, and emphasized that these memories will forever stay with him. The CU head coach stated in the interview,

Advertisement

“I’m a fan of Kenan, let’s get that straight. I love him. I love what he’s brought to comedy over, what, got to be over a couple decades it seems as though,” followed by, “I had the pleasure and the honor to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ before, and I will never forget those moments. But it was good.“

Although Sanders had nothing but praise for Kenan, it was NFL veteran turned comedian Lou Thomas, whom he branded as the elite impressionist. In Prime’s view, Lou has a near-perfect knack for imitating him. Deion said,

“The person who I think has me the most is… I got to give it to Lou Young. I hate to admit it, but Lou is good.“

Prime’s daughter Shelomi and his both-way player from CU, Travis Hunter, definitely reacted to this skit in a much different way.

Advertisement

Shelomi and Hunter React to the SNL Skit

In contrast to her father, Shelomi thought of the skit as moderate at best. She stated that SNL had failed to portray her father the right way and got the majority of the things wrong. In Shelomi’s view, how the show was trying to portray her father was completely off the mark, as he’s not only about the ‘show’.

The two-way CU star, Travis Hunter, wasn’t also impressed by this skit, and called it “weak”. In a recent chat with the fans, he said, “Yeah, not an overreaction. That was weak. That was most definitely weak.:”

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently in their bye week and are set to face the UCLA Bruins in their upcoming bout. The anticipation among the fandom is high, as the opponent has sold out their arena. CU’s win count has already quadrupled from last season, and only time will tell if they have more to offer.