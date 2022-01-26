“Aaron Rodgers will be the 3rd best QB in the division if he goes to play for the Denver Broncos”: Rex Ryan slams Packers QB after humiliating playoff exit

Aaron Rodgers’ future is in question after falling to the 49ers in the playoffs. And Rex Ryan was quick to jump on the Packers QB’s hate train.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that his future in Green Bay is not certain. Especially with Davante Adams set to hit free agency, and the Packers being in salary cap hell. One of the teams that have often come up in Rodgers trade rumours have been the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have the cap space to acquire the future Hall of Famer and still surround him with enough help to compete in 2022. John Elway collected talented pass-catchers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Albert Okwuegbunam, and they make Denver one of the more appealing destinations for passers around the league.

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season himself. He ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Another MVP season for our guy Aaron Rodgers. 🤌 • 4,115 yards

• 37 TD

• 4 INT

• 111.9 passer rating#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2TGzW9pUQq — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 9, 2022



But despite the stellar season, ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was quick to blast Rodgers after the Packers’ humiliating loss to the 49ers.

Rex Ryan slammed Aaron Rodgers for being the 3rd best QB possibly in the AFC West.

Speaking on this weeks “Organised Chaos” podcast, Rex Ryan had a ridiculous take about host Bart Scott’s prediction about Aaron Rodgers in Denver.

“If he goes to Denver, he’s the third-best quarterback in that division,” said Ryan. “You’re going to put him with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes? I’m not. I won’t. I’m gonna tell you why I won’t do that. Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. But ten years ago, I’d put him in there. But not now. He’s much older.

“Let’s look at the numbers,” Ryan continued about Rodgers. “When his line protects him, in other words, they win every one of their matchups, Aaron Rodgers is by far and away the No. 1 quarterback in the league. He threw 31 touchdown passes and one interception when his offensive line won their matchups. When they did not win their matchups, he is 26th in the league. So if one guy misses, he is 26th in the league.”

Ryan’s take is unorthodox, to say the least. Rodgers might be leaving Green Bay after getting back-to-back MVP’s. Patrick Mahomes can make a case for going head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers. But Herbert is still early in his career and is yet to even make the playoffs.

If Aaron Rodgers does go to Denver, the AFC West will definitely be the best division in the NFL in 2022.

Also Read: “Not as dissapointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me”: When Aaron Rodgers made a bold claim that aged poorly after 0-4 record against San Francisco 49ers in the postseason