“It’s About a $90 Massage Table”: Tom Brady Hilariously ‘Exposes’ What’s Inside the Mysterious ‘Blue Tent’

For years, the NFL’s blue medical tent has been one of the league’s most mysterious fixtures, a pop-up structure that instantly signals something is wrong while revealing almost nothing about what’s happening inside. On Sunday, that mystique vanished in a matter of seconds.

During the 49ers’ playoff push, strong winds knocked over a blue medical tent on the sideline, briefly exposing its contents to everyone in the stadium and watching at home. FOX analyst Tom Brady wasted no time reacting.

“If anybody ever wondered what was inside the blue tent, you literally just saw everything,” Brady said on the broadcast. “It’s about a $90 massage table. That’s about it.”

The moment went viral, puncturing years of speculation around what teams were hiding inside the tent. The answer, according to Brady and confirmed by league officials, is far less dramatic than many fans might expect.

The NFL introduced the blue medical tent in 2017 to provide a private, controlled space for medical evaluations, particularly concussion checks. Despite the secrecy it creates on the sideline, the setup itself is intentionally minimal.

“It’s a little roomier in here than you might think,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said earlier this season while giving reporters a rare look inside. “But who’s usually in here? It has to be the player, the team doctor and the concussion specialist. Sometimes an athletic trainer will be here, too. Never coaches. Never other players.”

That restriction exists to eliminate distractions in what Sills calls one of the most visually overwhelming environments in sports.

“The stadium is very visually distracting,” Sills said. “I really need the player’s concentration and our communication. We want to get through the evaluation without replays, crowd noise or wondering what the score is.”

While the tent is most closely associated with concussion evaluations, not every serious injury requires one. Some players are immediately carted off or taken inside if they display “no-go signs,” such as obvious concussion symptoms. The presence of an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant in a red hat is the clearest indicator that a concussion evaluation is underway.

“Player plus a red hat, that’s always a concussion eval,” Sills said.

The blue tent was back in the spotlight recently during the Giants’ prime-time game against the Eagles, when head coach Brian Daboll pulled back the flap while quarterback Jaxson Dart was being evaluated. The NFL later opened an investigation into whether protocol was properly followed, and Daboll eventually apologized to the medical staff involved.

Giants assistant athletic trainer Justin Maher said the tent also serves a practical purpose beyond privacy.

“It takes away the 80,000 fans, the coaches and the players hovering,” Maher said. “Even basic things like taping an ankle or wrapping an injury are better done in a private setting. When you see this tent up, it’s medical-related.”

Except, as Brady’s joke revealed, it’s not nearly as high-tech as the speculation suggests.

For all its mystery, the blue tent is ultimately just a barrier from cameras, not a secret laboratory. As Brady put it, sometimes it’s just a massage table and a little privacy.