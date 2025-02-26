Andy Reid Candidly States Patrick Mahomes “Might Play Till He’s in His 40s” While Discussing the HC-QB Duo’s Future

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ever since Andy Reid decided to head further west for the mountains and prairies of Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed 12 consecutive years of winning seasons. Responsible for nine back-to-back divisional titles, the development of Patrick Mahomes, and three Super Bowl victories, Reid’s attendance at Arrowhead stadium has been crucial to the Chiefs’ success.

Now at the ripe old age of 66, the head coach’s future in the NFL has come into question following his team’s defeat at Super Bowl LIX. On the latest episode of The Insiders, the future Hall of Fame play caller sat down with Judy Battista to discuss the current state of the franchise in addition to his future on the sidelines.

After being asked whether or not he’d be willing to stay with Mahomes for “as long as his window is open,” the 2002 AP Coach of the Year gave a rather jovial response.

“He might play ’till he’s 40, that would put me on a cane. We’ll see how all of that goes. I don’t know, I like doing what I’m doing and I like it right now, so I’m happy,” Mahomes said.

Considering that numerous NFL head coaches have worked well into their 70’s, history seems to suggest that Reid should have no less than four to five years remaining. However, it is worth noting that the oldest active head coach in league history is Pete Carroll, who is currently 73 years old. So, unless he’s planning on making some more history, Reid should have no more than six years left in his career.

He also shared his excitement about the team’s ability to find new weapons throughout the 2024 regular season, naming DeAndre Hopkins in particular as a notable addition to the Chiefs’ receiving core. Crediting Kansas City’s general manager, Brett Veach, for the success that he had in navigating the team’s various injuries this past season, Reid seemed to suggest that there’s plenty of reasons for him to stick around.

Reid reflects on Super Bowl LIX disaster

Battista also inquired with Reid about his takeaways from the Chiefs’ disastrous 40-22 loss at Super Bowl LIX. In admitting that “it was a bad day to have a bad day,” the 26-year veteran highlighted the various lessons that he took home with him that day.

“Without going public with it, I think it’s important that you write them down and then step away… It’s so emotional and it’s so final that you can forget about the 18 other games before that… You’ve got to take it all in, take the whole year in, and then come up with what you need to work on for the offseason.”

Noting that there was “one positive” to be found in his players taking accountability for their performances after the game, Reid asserted that “change can happen and positive things can happen.”

Suffice to say, retirement seems to be nowhere near the forefront of Reid’s mind. Seemingly focused on coaching his players towards redemption, the California native has now directed all of his attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season.