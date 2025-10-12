Jared Goff Outclasses Patrick Mahomes in Major QB Stat as Lions Eye Repeat of 2023 Chiefs Game

As the NFL season heats up, all eyes are once again on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but another quarterback is quietly redefining efficiency. Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff currently leads all quarterbacks in completion percentage, completing a staggering 75.2 percent of his passes, according to Statmuse.

Advertisement

By contrast, Mahomes, often hailed as the gold standard at the position, sits far behind at 63.4 percent. For a player known for precision and improvisation, it’s a rare statistical gap that paints a different picture of this season’s hierarchy under center.

Through the early stretch of the season, Goff’s numbers have been impeccable. He’s completed 109 of 145 attempts for 1,187 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions — a blend of accuracy and composition that has the Lions’ offense humming. His 8.2 yards per attempt speaks to more than just safe checkdowns; he’s efficiently pushing the ball downfield.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has thrown for slightly more yards (1,257) and eight touchdowns on 183 attempts, but his completion percentage and yards per attempt (6.9) were clearly behind. While Mahomes’ trademark creativity and downfield aggression remain his calling cards, the precision that defined his MVP campaigns hasn’t been as sharp this year. In Week 1 of 2023, Detroit marched into Arrowhead Stadium and stunned the defending Super Bowl champions, 21–20, in a game that symbolized the start of the Lions’ long-awaited resurgence.

Goff went 22-of-35 for 253 yards and a touchdown, protecting the ball and commanding the offense with poise. Mahomes, on the other hand, completed 21-of-39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and one costly interception, a Brian Branch pick-six that swung the game.

That win was more than a single upset; it was a cultural reset. It validated head coach Dan Campbell’s vision and gave Detroit something it hadn’t had in years: belief. Since then, the Lions have transformed from underdogs into genuine contenders, with Goff at the center of their rise.

Goff’s 75.2 percent completion rate isn’t just a statistical anomaly; it’s a reflection of how methodical and composed he’s become within Detroit’s system. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has crafted a scheme that maximizes Goff’s timing and decision-making, relying on rhythm passing, pre-snap reads, and an elite offensive line that gives him time to operate.

Mahomes, by contrast, has faced more instability on offense this year. With inconsistent receiver play and more defensive attention than ever, his rhythm has been disrupted. Yet even at 63.4 percent, he remains one of the league’s most dangerous players — proof that his ceiling, when he clicks, is unmatched.