Patrick Mahomes Reveals Why He Has Been Spending a Lot of Time With Sterling and Bronze Than Golden This Offseason

Earlier this year, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, into the world. They always say raising one kid is like man-to-man defense, and two is like zone coverage. So, what is raising three like? Well, Mahomes recently sat down with Kay Adams to explain how it’s been going.

Advertisement

Mahomes didn’t get to spend much time with Golden initially due to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run. Born on January 12th, the star QB and his team were right in the thick of preparing to face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. But funny enough, that trend has continued into the offseason.

It’s not like Mahomes is a bad parent; don’t assume that in any way. He loves his kids. It’s just that Brittany is handling most of the baby duties right now because of how young Golden is. She needs to be coaxed to sleep, and that’s more up Brittany’s alley.

“Brittany gets to take care of Golden now. And I’ve actually, in this offseason, been able to spend a lot of time with my two other kids,” Mahomes shared on Up & Adams.

It also seems like Golden and Brittany’s nap times usually line up, so she takes on the brunt of the work. However, that doesn’t mean Patrick gets off scot-free from parenting.

“Whenever she’s doing nap time or doing bedtime, that means dad’s two-on-one going out there,” Mahomes said.

It must be a lot to handle. At 2 and 3 years old, Sterling and Bronze are both toddlers now. It’s a significant time in their social and emotional development. Surely, Mahomes’ kids are starting to form sentences and have basic conversations with him. Whether they make sense or not, it’s all part of the growth process.

But while it may be a lot to take on, it’s nothing the superstar QB can’t handle.

“It’s been a lot of fun. The kids are getting older now. They really enjoy sports. They enjoy music, and it’s cool to see their interest and try to go out and maximize those,” Mahomes shared.

Golden motivated Mahomes to win it all

Mahomes was reportedly over the moon and back when Golden was born. And how could he not be? He now has an Olympic medal trio of kids. On top of that, the newborn even motivated him to win the Super Bowl.

“It’s always motivating whenever you have another baby. I mean, just because I want them to have the same experiences that the other two have. She’s been amazing, she’s been sleeping well. Mom’s been extremely happy, and I’m excited for her to be able to come. I think it’ll be her first football game at the Super Bowl and I hope that we get her a win,” Mahomes told People back in February.

Sadly, though, the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl in significant fashion. It was a 40-22 no-contest, with the Eagles beating them like a drum. Mahomes was running for his life, with Philly defenders constantly in the backfield. It was one of the worst games we’ve ever seen the Chiefs play.

But now, looking ahead to 2025, Mahomes and KC are ready to avenge that brutal loss.

“I don’t really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mahomes told Adams.

Well, he sure sounds set on giving Golden the experience of seeing her dad win it all in 2025/26. Let’s see if the Chiefs can go out there and prove the doubters and haters wrong once again.