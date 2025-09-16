Patrick Mahomes Sets Sights on Giants’ 11-4 Record Amid Chiefs’ Three-Game Losing Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have put just 15 times in their long histories, with the Giants holding a commanding 11–4 edge in the all-time series. That record looms over the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes now looks to pull his team out of the worst start of his career.

For the first time since 2014, the second year under Andy Reid, the Chiefs are 0-2. That 2014 team scraped together a 9-7 finish but missed the postseason.

Now, Mahomes and company find themselves in even more unfamiliar territory: a two-game skid where both losses came by a single possession. Entering this season, Kansas City hadn’t dropped a one-score game since Week 16 of 2023 against the Raiders.

Sunday’s 20-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles added another layer of frustration. The Chiefs’ last meeting with Philly was Super Bowl LIX, where they were convincingly beaten. This time, the turning point came in a brutal sequence between Mahomes and his most trusted weapon, Travis Kelce.

Down 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs marched to the Eagles’ six-yard line. On second-and-goal, Mahomes fired to Kelce—only for the ball to glance off the tight end’s hands and into the arms of rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba sprinted 41 yards the other way before rookie tackle Josh Simmons saved the touchdown with a desperate tackle.

Instead of taking the lead, Kansas City found itself on the wrong side of momentum once again. And now, with an 0-2 start and the Giants’ historical dominance (11–4 all-time) standing as a reminder of tough matchups ahead, Mahomes knows there’s little margin for error.