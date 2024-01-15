From Jets Thinking He’s Retiring to Playing for Bill Belichick, Meet the Running Back Who Was Never Afraid to Run it Back

Bill Belichick coached and developed numerous players during his time in New England, and the story of one of his former running backs, Danny Woodhead, provides fans with insight into the lives of NFL players post-retirement. Football demands immense dedication and drive for success on the field, but when players retire, there are limited avenues to channel that energy, except apparently golf.

Following retirement, many pro footballers, like Woodhead, turn to golf for leisure. However, for Danny, sweating it out on the green is more than a pastime; it has become a means to continue competing and prove the doubters wrong. The former running back has been so consistent that he’s even trying to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Woodhead’s journey began with doubts, dating back to his high school days when all he could dream of was becoming a running back. Despite winning All Nebraska Player of the Year thrice, he failed to secure a scholarship with the University of Nebraska and settled for an athletic scholarship with Division 2 Chadron State College. This proved fruitful, as he went on to break numerous Division 2 records and clinch the Harlon Hill Trophy, a Heisman equivalent for D2 schools, twice.

Even with these accomplishments, Woodhead faced more challenges when he didn’t get an invitation to the NFL Combine. Undeterred, he signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, only to be sacked two years later.

Woodhead faced skepticism and questioning throughout his career, even after being cut from the Jets. The turning point and light at the end of the dark tunnel came when Bill Belichick, the recently departed coach of the Patriots, signed him for New England. This move from New York to Boston jumpstarted his career, leading to 8 more years in the league before hanging up his cleats in 2018. Now, he is on a quest to make the U.S. Open, and it looks like his former coach, Belichick, is still keeping tabs on him.

Bill Belichick Played a Crucial Role in Danny Woodhead’s NFL Journey

Bill Belichick gave opportunities to many players during his time at the Patriots. One such beneficiary was Danny Woodhead, who made a decent career for himself in the league. But it couldn’t have happened if Bill hadn’t signed him back in 2010 after being cut by the Jets in the same year.

Since then, he has changed his lane to golf. He reached the Final Qualifying Round of the US Open last year, and during that time, his former coach extended his congratulations by noting that he was “keeping track of Danny” and “pulling for him.”

Woodhead, who played for just 3 years under Bill almost a decade ago, was surprised by the fact that the 8-time SB-winning coach still remembered him. In a tweet, Danny quipped, “He remembered me?!?! Love u Bill.”

It’s worth noting: when Bill parted ways with the Patriots this week, Danny expressed his gratitude, thanking him for taking a chance on him and making him part of his journey in New England.

Woodhead was recently inducted into the new 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, becoming the first player from Chadron State to achieve this accolade, as per Omaha.com. Nevertheless, the former NFL star feels that qualifying for the US Open would rank at the top of his athletic achievements, as there is no shortage of naysayers.

His story exemplifies resilience and determination, and the enduring connection between players and their coaches even after the playing days are over.