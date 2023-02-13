“Do Football, Not Wokeness”: NFL Faces Fire For Bringing “Black National Anthem” Back at the Super Bowl

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sport has always been a channel that goes beyond its traditional purpose. Apart from competition and entertainment, sports have always united people from all over the world. No matter what race, religion, or political identity, sports have always been integral in uniting people. However, this time around, the Super Bowl has caused quite some uproar.

In the biggest event of American sports, the Super Bowl chose to bring back the ‘Black National Anthem’. This hasn’t gone too well with the fans. With already a lot of activity around the national anthem and football, the latest performance of the black national anthem adds to the drama with race and the national anthem in the league.

The NFL lifts angry voices with their latest attempt with Black National Anthem

February is celebrated as Black History Month. The NFL chose to bring back the Black national anthem with a performance from Sheryl Lee Ralph. The popular singer announced that she will be performing the black national anthem. The song, ‘Lift Every Voice’ has been termed as the black national anthem and the NFL roped the entertainer in to perform this.

In what may have been a gesture by the NFL to support black history month and an attempt to eradicate racism, the NFL finds itself in a soup as social media outrage pours in after the announcement of Sheryl Ralph.

I have no issue with the song or its meanings. I don't agree that there's more than one anthem to represents America. We're all Americans — Tyler Siple (@SipleTyler) February 12, 2023

No but it definitely feels racially dividing to call it "Black National Anthem"

Immediately provides a racial connotation to it. — Tyler Siple (@SipleTyler) February 13, 2023

It’s called the Black National Anthem. I’m 55 and we used to sing it in elementary school daily along with the Pledge of Allegiance. Just because you don’t know about it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist for a reason. How about you learn about why it was adopted as our anthem. — BCM (@bre_mil) February 13, 2023

America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2023

Fans were evidently not too amused by this. They saw it as a way of dividing rather than uniting. As far as the game is concerned, it turned out to be an absolute humdinger. Mahomes’ army snatched victory from there jaws of defeat in the final quarter, after getting pegged back in the first two quarters.

The Eagles were playing like absolute favorites in the first half but then Mahomes decided to take over and the rest, as they say, is history.

