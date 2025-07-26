NFL Insider Calls DT Christian Wilkins a “Wanted Man” Just Days After His Costly Release From the Raiders

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after a penalty overturned a scoring play by the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders turned heads recently when they decided to release defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He reportedly did not opt for surgery and didn’t rehab properly for a foot injury sustained last year, which allowed the team to void the remainder of his four-year, $110 million contract. It’s a harsh parting of ways, but a grim reminder that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

It’s not that Wilkins is a bad player; he’s actually quite good. He had a career-high 9 sacks in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins, which earned him his contract with the Raiders. He also recorded 98 combined tackles in 2022. At 6 feet 4 inches, 310 pounds, Wilkins is a force who can clog up running lanes at will.

However, following a regime change in Vegas to Pete Carroll, combined with that foot injury, the team had to decide on the defensive tackle’s future. And after much deliberation with Wilkins, which included his refusal to undergo surgery, the Raiders ultimately decided they needed to move on.

Now a free agent, NFL insider Ian Rapaport claims that many teams are already vying for Wilkins’ service.

“There is still uncertainty for former #Raiders DT Christian Wilkins, but he’s already a wanted man,” Rapaport tweeted.

It’s not surprising to hear. With the injury and his late addition to free agency, Wilkins could be a bargain for whoever acquires him. Even in just 5 games last season, he put up 2 sacks and 17 combined tackles. Everything was going great for him up until the injury.

Rapaport then went on TV to share what he was hearing about Wilkins’ market value.

“I know there’s several teams interested already, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be able to get back on the field,” Rapaport said on the NFL Network.

Given that uncertainty, teams might not be in a rush to sign the defensive tackle just yet. Still, they will surely keep tabs on him and compete once he signals he’s good to go.

In reaction to the update from Rapaport, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were all over the place. Mostly, though, they cheered for Wilkins to sign with their favorite teams.

“He’s a Giant soon!” a Giants fan wrote. “The Bills can really use him!” one member of the Bills Mafia suggested.

“Patriot baby,” a New Englander penned.

At the same time, some salty Raiders fans sent their “good riddance” to Wilkins.

“Have fun and take him, Pete Carroll doesn’t cut guys cause he’s bored,” someone professed.

Carroll is indeed an excellent coach who has a good gauge of his players. So, Wilkins’ determination not to get surgery must’ve really perturbed him. After all, it sounds like the Raiders were willing to keep him if he had just undergone the procedure. It’s an interesting decision on his part to forgo it.

All in all, this seems like a classic “it is what it is” NFL fallout story. After that injury and no clear-cut resolution, Wilkins’ expensive contract became a liability. Perhaps having a new coach in the building made the front office feel more at ease with the decision to let him go.

Now, we face the question: who is going to sign Wilkins? There are plenty of teams that could use him. But how much is he going to cost? And when will he be healthy again? As you can see, there are still a lot of questions surrounding him. It could be a while before we hear about him again.