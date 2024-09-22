‘Patrick Mahomes Gave Me a Valentine’s Letter and a Rose’: Brittany Recalls How Chiefs QB Made the First Move at 16

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend-turned-wife, Brittany, who is currently expecting their third child, had a candid interview about their relationship journey that started in 2012. The couple, who met as Whitehouse High School students in Texas, initially began as close friends.

They shared routines, like sitting at the same lunch table every day. But one day, it wasn’t going to be the same typical lunch for Brittany and Mahomes, as the three-time Super Bowl champ was about to make his first move.

During her interview with WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed, Mrs. Mahomes revealed how Patrick was pulling out all stops to impress 16-year-old Brittany for quite some time. But she had no interest.

“I was staying in my lane, doing my own thing,” Brittany explained.

As all his efforts were going in vain, Patrick decided to go the extra mile for his “special friend” by writing her a Valentine’s Day letter and bringing her a rose to the lunch table they shared.

“He wrote me a Valentine’s letter and brought me a rose,” Brittany revealed.

Finding Patrick’s gesture adorable, she found his corny approach to look romantic was the “cutest thing in the world.” And it ultimately ended up melting her heart.

Eventually, Patrick and Brittany started dating, and the rest is history! Eight years later, they got engaged, and shortly after, they got hitched in 2022.

Despite how their romance has panned out — which is still going strong — what’s shocking is that Brittany admitted their relationship did not feel serious right away.

Brittany and Patrick’s high school love story started on a casual note

Since both Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were teenagers in 2012, none of them foresaw a future with each other and had no expectations from the relationship whatsoever.

“I don’t think it was serious, just because we were like 16,” Mrs. Mahomes explained.

But the union that started on a casual note blossomed so much that the duo weren’t even separated when they attended different colleges. Mahomes went to Texas Tech University in 2013, while Brittany left for the University of Texas in 2014.

Eventually, as Mahomes entered the NFL Draft and got selected by the Chiefs in 2017, Brittany, a retired soccer player, joined a professional team in Iceland.

After Mahomes won his first Super Bowl, he popped the big question to Brittany seven months later, in September 2020. The following year, their first child, a daughter named Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021.

One year later, they exchanged vows in Hawaii and announced they were expecting another baby, a son named Bronze — who was born in November 2022.

Two more Super Bowls later, their family of four is about to become five soon. Looking back, Brittany is forever grateful that their young love evolved as they continue to enjoy life together. A fairytale ending, indeed!