Patrick Mahomes Has Two Chances Left to One Up Tom Brady and Roger Staubach in Marvelous Career Stat

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of breaking one of the most coveted NFL records! However, he has just two chances left to achieve this feat, a challenge that even Tom Brady couldn’t overcome: breaking Roger Staubach’s 40+ year-old win record.

In the game against the Bengals, Kansas City’s last-quarter resurgence helped Mahomes tie with Brady and Staubach for the record of ‘most wins (76) in 100 games as a starting quarterback.’

As it turns out, the two-time MVP reached that milestone in 98 games. So, he has two more chances to improve the record and surpass both the GOAT Tom Brady and two-time Super Bowl champ Roger Staubach.

Patrick Mahomes won his 76th game as a starting quarterback yesterday, matching Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for the most victories through 100 career starts in NFL history. Mahomes, who has started 98 career games, now has two shots at the record. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 16, 2024

Staubach, a former quarterback for the Cowboys, played with the team for 11 years. He held this coveted record with 76 wins from 100 starts for over four decades until Brady tied the coveted record in 2006.

And now, Mahomes has the opportunity to one-up Brady twice within a year to gain a lead in the long-standing debate of who’s the better QB. In Jan 2024, he led the Chiefs to beat the Bills in the divisional rounds, recording his 13th playoff win to break Tom Brady’s long-standing record of most playoff wins before the age of 30.

In the past eight years, Mahomes has set many other records, including the fastest to 10,000 career passing yards and 100 career touchdowns. However, there is one unwanted record for which he has faced intense criticism.

Record breaker Mahomes claimed an unwanted tag against the Bengals

Before the Chiefs star claimed his Week 2 win, he had thrown three pass interceptions, with one being overturned after a defensive penalty by the Bengals. In the game, the Bengals had 8 penalties and lost 79 yards while the Chiefs had 4 penalties and only lost 44 yards.

According to JPAFootball on X, this made him the QB with the most ‘referee-overturned’ interceptions since 2018.

This unwanted record of Mahomes will give wind to the long-standing conspiracy theory of the NFL refs helping the Chiefs in crucial moments. And no matter how much the Chiefs try, the conspiracy theory is arguably becoming too big to ignore by the outside world.