“He Annoyed Me So Much as a Kid”: Barry Sanders on How He Came to Admire Roger Staubach

Barry Sanders wasn’t just a great Running Back—he was, and still is, THE running back. The Detroit Lions legend was the kind of player who didn’t only break ankles; he shattered defensive game plans. But before racking up 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns, he was just a kid watching football, admiring the greats who came before him. And like the rest of us, he had players he loved—and others who simply got on his nerves.

Advertisement

Naturally, one would expect a student of the game like Barry to look up to great backs of his time, such as Walter Payton, Tony Dorsett, or Gale Sayers. And he did, even admitting to watching Dorsett’s Heisman-winning campaign. But the face of the league when he was a kid—none other than Roger Staubach—was the one who annoyed him.

Yes, that Staubach—the Dallas Cowboys icon, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and the man who embodied clutch performances. But young Barry Sanders wasn’t that impressed — he found Staubach downright annoying. But why so?

In his recent appearance on Green Light with Chris Long, Sanders revealed that he had Staubach fatigue, much like many fans have Chiefs fatigue today. Not being a Dallas Cowboys fan simply amplified this feeling. However, as he grew up, Sanders learned more about being a pro, and he realized how wrong he had been about Staubach.

“He was the face of the NFL in the 70s—him and Terry Bradshaw. I wasn’t a Dallas Cowboys fan, but Roger was such a great competitor and winner. He annoyed me so much as a kid, but as I grew older and realized the journey he traveled in the military and just how great of a player he was, I had to respect him,” said the Hall of Famer.

While Sanders’ perspective on Staubach evolved, what about the NFL community?

Is Roger Staubach an overlooked NFL legend?

Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach’s name isn’t always the first that comes to mind when talking about the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. But make no mistake—his legacy is undeniable. Before beginning his NFL journey, Staubach took an unconventional path by serving in the U.S. Navy.

This meant that the Cowboys legend didn’t have a long NFL career, making his NFL debut at the age of 27. But when he finally stepped foot into the league, he was nearly unstoppable. In his 11-season stint in Dallas, Staubach led the Cowboys to four Super Bowls, while winning two [VI and XII].

As far as stats were concerned, Roger the Dodger Staubach had an impressive record of 85-29, while throwing for 22,000 yards with a 57% completion rate.

From a modern lens, Staubach may come across as an inaccurate QB, but it’s important to remember that he played in an era when the game was as physical as it could get. He also played during an era when passing wasn’t as dominant.

Considering he did nothing but dominate during his short NFL career, it’s unsurprising that Barry Sanders grew tired of the quarterback. That said, there’s no denying the immense respect he has for the Cowboys legend now. After all, greatness recognizes greatness.