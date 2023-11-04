Patrick Mahomes Hesitatingly Expresses Interest About Playing Flag Football In 2028 Summer Olympics

There’s no doubt that Patrick Mahomes is an NFL juggernaut. However, the star quarterback feels he might find himself out of his comfort zone in the high-speed world of flag football. With Flag football set to debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, several NFL players have shown interest in joining. Mahomes, during his visit to Germany, expressed eagerness to participate, yet acknowledged the fierce competition for a spot, making him slightly hesitant.

Flag Football was recently included in the Olympic lineup for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, alongside cricket, baseball-softball, lacrosse, and squash, as approved by the IOC. When questioned about his Olympic ambitions, Patrick Mahomes expressed a resounding desire to compete in the Summer Games.

Patrick Mahomes Contemplates Flag Football in the 2028 Olympics

According to The Guardian, the Chiefs QB shared his thoughts on potentially playing flag football in the future. He expressed a desire to participate, though he acknowledged the speed of other players and the absence of linemen as factors to consider.

“I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football and they’re a little faster than I am,” said Mahomes.

Mahomes humorously mentioned that when he’s in his early 30s, he might give it a shot, but in a playful request not to inform Coach Reid and Brett Veach. Notably, the NFL Executives have expressed their interest in collaborating with the NFL Players Association and all 32 clubs to create opportunities for football’s finest to participate in the Olympics.

The potential inclusion of Patrick Mahomes may open the door for players such as Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Micah Parsons to join. This formidable roster could pose a significant challenge for other nations, making it highly likely that the USA could secure the gold medal.

Is Patrick Mahomes a Perfect Fit for Flag Football?

Sports Illustrated recognized Patrick Mahomes as the ideal choice when assembling the Ultimate Olympic Flag Football Roster from NFL Players. SI indicates Mahomes’s unique set of skills, fair for executing NFL-street-style game-breaker passes, along with his knack for crafting misdirection, and crafty trick plays make him the perfect candidate for the flag football arena.

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback with an extraordinary arm and noteworthy athleticism. His 20-yard shuttle drill time of 4.08 seconds (24th among quarterbacks) and a three-cone time of 6.88 seconds (40th among quarterbacks since 2000) underscore his agility and versatility. In an Olympic format where quarterbacks can’t utilize their scrambling abilities, as in the NFL, Mahomes could be a standout candidate.

The 2x MVP showing interest in Flag Football is certainly intriguing. However, his assertion that flag football players are often faster also holds weight and raises the question if most NFL athletes can adapt to the new environment.