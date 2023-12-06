“He’s a Smaller Bear”: George Kittle Calls Nick Bosa His ‘Key to Victory’ While Reflecting on the Jacked DE’s Incredible Physique

George Kittle, the star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, recently talked about the eating habits of his teammate, Nick Bosa. It’s no secret that the star DE has a remarkably well-toned physique. He also boasts the lowest body fat percentage among his teammates.

During his time on the ‘Hidden Pearls Podcast‘, George Kittle mentioned, “I don’t think he eats carbs; I don’t know, and I haven’t seen him eat breakfast for a while.”

Kittle also jokingly called Nick Bosa a “smaller bear” while pointing out his teammate’s unique and strict diet. The 49ers TE noted, “Nick Bosa is the wonder of the world; he’s unique, he’s interesting, he’s a bear, and he’s a smaller bear.”

Bosa, known for his strong build, has changed a lot since his college days, when he often ate fast food like Chipotle and McDonald’s. Kittle mentioned that Bosa has significantly cut down on carbs, as noticeable in his simple breakfast of broccoli and a protein shake.

Kittle thinks this focus on reducing carbs is part of why Bosa performs so well in games. He even labeled his teammate as his ‘Key to victory’ in the interview. Bosa’s serious attitude towards his diet shows his dedication to staying in top shape, which is essential for doing well in professional football.

Nick Bosa Has an Impressive Diet

Nick Bosa underwent an outstanding transformation. He transformed from a normal college student who enjoyed junk food into one of the fittest players in the league, thanks to a protein-rich diet.

The three-time Pro Bowler DE now has a remarkably low 3% fat percentage, the lowest in his team, after they all underwent a Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA). Notably, Bosa, who weighs 266 pounds, now has a leaner body than a number of his lighter teammates, like Travis Benjamin.

This is in particular extraordinary for a person in Bosa’s role, in which players are normally heavier. The key to his achievement? A disciplined weight-reduction plan rich in proteins, which includes fresh fish, chicken, steak, and healthy salads, was prepared by his non-public chef, Chef Anna. This weight loss program turned out to be crucial in his recovery from a primary knee injury in 2020.

Bosa has quite an advantage in getting fresh fish, as he lives near a fish market. His chef always gets the freshest fish from the market, which has clearly aided in fat loss. The vegetable-rich diet, on the other hand, has helped him maintain muscular strength.