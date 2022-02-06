“Tom Brady is not going into broadcasting, he’s too good”: Eli Manning is clear about one avenue Tom Brady will not pursue after retirement

With Brady moving on to the next chapter of his life, many are speculating where his future may lie. Crypto, Sports management, broadcasting etc. But Eli Manning believes there is one avenue Tom Brady will not try.

Eli Manning does not think Tom Brady will get into Broadcasting

A lot of great retired players get into broadcasting. Tony Romo, Greg Olsen, Troy Aikman, Drew Brees and many more. Even the Manning brothers got into broadcasting this season. But Eli does not think that Brady will follow in their footsteps.

“He’s not going into broadcasting,” Eli said to TMZ Sports. “He’s too good.”

Eli Manning ain’t expecting to see Tom Brady in a broadcast booth now that the NFL legend is retired. https://t.co/0JVzNAeipq — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2022

Eli Manning was also one of the first to congratulate Brady on his career.

“Hey Tom, just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career,” Manning began before listing some of Brady’s incredible career accomplishments.”

“22 years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs — really, no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honor, a privilege, just to watch you compete, watch you play, and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were,” Manning continued. Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

