“Patrick Mahomes is not a Tier 1 Quarterback”: Analyst Slams NFL Executives for their ‘Dishonest’ Rankings

Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of a revelation since taking over as QB1 in Kansas City. In his first five seasons as a starter, he accomplished feats the NFL had never seen—winning multiple MVPs, leading the Chiefs to numerous Super Bowl appearances, and securing two titles while earning Super Bowl MVP honors both times. He built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume before turning 30 and cemented himself as the best quarterback in the world, a true Tier 1 QB.

Advertisement

But is that still the case? Over the past two seasons, the Chiefs’ offense has sputtered compared to its high-flying past, and so has Mahomes. While Kansas City has continued to win, it hasn’t always been because of him. More often, the defense and careful game management have carried the load, with the Texas Tech alum doing just enough to let the defense close out games.

So, is he still a Tier 1 quarterback, or is his reputation running on past glory? Many believe he still belongs in that elite category, and The Athletic’s latest QB rankings reflect that, placing him alongside Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford.

Their definition of a Tier 1 QB is clear: someone who can carry his team each week, win because of his play, handle pure-passing situations with ease, and have no true holes in his game.

But does that still describe Mahomes? Not according to analyst Rob Parker.

Parker argues that the three-time Super Bowl champion no longer fits the Tier 1 mold. In his view, Mahomes’ play over the past two years has regressed, and he hasn’t shown the same game-changing dominance that once defined him.

The numbers back up his skepticism. Patrick Mahomes received zero first-place MVP votes last season and was never truly in the MVP conversation despite the Chiefs winning 15 games. His stats have been underwhelming for two straight years.

Parker’s message is simple: people need to take off the rose-tinted glasses and accept that Mahomes is no longer the undisputed best quarterback in the NFL, at least for now.

“Patrick Mahomes is not an OT Tier One Quarterback. He has not played like a Tier 1 QB, not for last year, but for the last two seasons. He has regressed.”

He believes coaches and executives who still rank Mahomes at the top are clinging to the past and unwilling to criticize him because of his prior accomplishments. It is an approach Parker calls dishonest to both themselves and the fans.

“All these executives are living in the past. They think they cannot say anything about Patrick because he has won. He has won MVPs, and he started his career like a house on fire. His numbers aren’t there. It’s not a lifetime achievement award. Can we stop? It’s ok to say that Patrick is not the best QB anymore,” he added.

Parker isn’t wrong—the numbers don’t exactly strengthen Mahomes’ case. Plenty of quarterbacks have posted better stats than him recently, yet they’re not considered Tier 1. But numbers aren’t the whole story.

Mahomes still plays situational football better than most, making the right decisions when it matters. Given the talent around him, he’s doing what he can and often delivers in clutch moments, just like in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Last season, he orchestrated many crucial fourth-quarter drives that gave the Chiefs enough points to close out the game.

Could he do more? Absolutely. But does he need to? In today’s QB-driven league, it’s easy to forget that football is still a team sport.

For Patrick Mahomes to fully unleash his game, the Chiefs must surround him with better weapons and give him solid protection. A strong run game would allow him to stand in the pocket with confidence, pick apart defenses, and deliver whenever the moment calls for it.