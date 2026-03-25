Dolphins News: Cris Carter Reveals His 2027 Draft Plan ‘That’d Turn the Franchise Around’

The Miami Dolphins have an unprecedented cap situation heading into the 2026 season. They have a whopping, historic $175 million to $182 million in dead money, out of which 60% will go to players no longer with the team. So, with the cheapest roster, including 20 players signed on veteran minimum and one-year deals, the upcoming season looks unsalvageable, to say the least. And that’s why Cris Carter is looking ahead to the 2027 draft to fix the team’s woes.

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With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill cut, who are carrying over $83 million in dead money, Miami already has major gaps on offense. Another star wideout, Jaylen Waddle, was traded to the Broncos. They signed backup QB Malik Willis as their main guy on a three-year deal, but if he doesn’t flash, the team will very likely draft a QB next year.

That said, they do have double-digit picks (11) this year, so they could also go for a QB this year, maybe on Day 2 or 3, with prospects like Drew Allar from Penn State or Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. If that happens, Carter has an answer to what the team should draft next year and go on a run.

“[Dolphins] addressed the future by taking a punch to the face right now. We’re not gonna stretch it out, we’re not gonna make it two or three seasons. And we’re actively rebuilding,” Carter said of the Dolphins’ current mindset. He then added,

“Now, if it was me, if I’m the Dolphins, because they had this tanking for Tua, but that 2027 draft is going to be a headbanger. There are some potentially legendary players, potentially… I would start with [Arch] Manning and Jeremiah Smith. And then, Dante Moore, the quarterback from Oregon.”

Carter, who played in Miami in 2002, believes that these three players should be any franchise’s targets, and any team could even trade up to get them. They look to be that good. But the 2026 draft class isn’t as interesting, especially at the QB position.

So, if the Phins pick a wideout in the first round with their 30th pick that they got from the Broncos, like USC’s Makai Lemon, we’d agree with Carter and say that both Manning and Moore could be on the team’s radar next year. Of course, this could also change if Malik Willis has a season like Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones.

Then, it’s back to Jeremiah Smith, who Carter notes was raised in Miami Gardens, Florida (very close to Hard Rock Stadium), and bringing him back to his hometown will sell tickets. This will be the winning mentality push they need, as Carter opined.