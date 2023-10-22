55 and Single Shannon Sharpe Rejects the Thought Of Dating Kim Kardashian: “Kanye Gonna Write No Distrack About Me”

Shannon Sharpe, 55 and single, has always preferred to keep his personal life to himself, and it is one of the reasons why he promptly shut down his co-host Chad Johnson’s idea of going on a date with Kim Kardashian. This conversation stemmed from the current NFL community buzz about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

On their podcast, NightCap with Unc and Ocho, Chad Ochocinco Johnson continuously pitched Shannon Sharpe the idea of him dating Kim K, which the NFL legend continued to dodge.

Chad Johnson tries Hooking Up Shannon Sharpe and Kim Kardashian

In a recent episode of the show, Johnson seemed quite excited while pitching the idea of Shannon Sharpe dating Kim Kardashian. Johnson used Travis Kelce‘s recently brewed relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift as inspiration.

“You ain’t got no old lady, right, and I told you I’ve been searching, looking and talking to some people. I saw Kim [Kardashian], like she said, ‘Oh, I’m looking for an older man after my separation from Pete Davidson and I’m like, ‘Oh, s–t, that’s crazy,” Ocho said in the podcast.

However, the 55-year-old NFL legend had a good-natured and measured response to the Ocho’s proposal. Sharpe turned down the idea, citing multiple reasons, with a touch of humor here and there. He even humorously said that he didn’t want any backlash from Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

“Man, Kanye ain’t gonna write no diss track about me,” Sharpe said, and laughing off the idea, Johnson quipped, “Kanye isn’t in the picture right now,”

Sharpe also mentioned the age factor becoming an impediment to dating Kim Kardashian. He said, “I read the article, [Kardashian] she’s looking for someone in their forties. Clearly, I’m not in my forties.” Ocho was quite persistent and gave persuasive arguments, but Shannon Sharpe maintained his stance.

Sharpe Has Strict Dating Rules

In an earlier episode of ‘NightCap’, Shannon Sharpe shared his unique dating criteria with Chad. The discussion on the podcast revolved around Sharpe’s personal boundaries and what he considers to be ‘off-limits’ in a relationship.

It was a rather surprising revelation made by the NFL legend. Interestingly, Sharpe has an aversion to using the bathroom in front of a woman. He made it clear that he avoids this altogether, stating, “Going to the bathroom in front of a woman, I don’t do that.”

This left Chad Ochocinco stunned. The discussion then took a humorous turn when Ochocinco shared his own indicator of love. “When she farted in front of me, oh yeah, that’s how I knew,” said Ocho. Sharpe, however, was firm in his stance. He even mentioned, “Ocho, I broke up with a girl for doing that! I swear before God and two white men I did.”

He went on to explain why he believes that using the bathroom in front of a partner is a no-go. The bathroom policies of Shannon Sharpe extend to both him and his partner, to the extent that he leaves the house or sends his partner away if nature calls. This is a reminder that everyone has their own unique boundaries and expectations when it comes to dating.