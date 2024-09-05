mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Is Set to Surpass Chiefs’ Legend Len Dawson in All-Time Franchise Record Against the Ravens

Anushree Gupta
Published

Patrick Mahomes Is Set to Surpass Chiefs’ Legend Len Dawson in All-Time Franchise Record Against the Ravens

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It’s only been seven years since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ quarterback. And in under a decade’s time, the three-time Super Bowl champion is already on the verge of surpassing franchise legends. While the 2024 season already holds high hopes for the KC clan, the quarterback has an opportunity to achieve a personal milestone right at the season opener.

The Chiefs will face their conference rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, at Arrowhead for the season opener, and when Mahomes tallies just 84 passing yards during that game, the QB will become Kansas City’s all-time leader in passing yards, overtaking Len Dawson. The late KC legend won the first Super Bowl for the franchise in 1970.

Naturally, the excitement is high amongst the Chiefs’ fanbase, some of whom are taking every opportunity to hype the QB up. So, when news about the QB being just 84 yards away from a franchise legend surfaced online, many took to social media to share their anticipation. However, there were some naysayers as well.

At just 28, Mahomes is shattering records left and right. And while the QB is on the brink of making Chiefs’ history, he will enter the season opener riding high on an incredible record.

Patrick Mahomes has an exception record in Week 1 games

When it comes to Week 1 games, Mahomes shows up big time. The Chiefs succumbed to a one-point loss against the Detroit Lions last year in a 20-21 matchup. And this was the only week 1 loss that Mahomes has seen over his six-year career. With a 5-1 record to start the season across those six years, the Chiefs quarterback has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In those six games, Mahomes has been able to tally 1,768 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just one interception. Meanwhile, his passer rating stands at a staggering 124.5.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Kelce and Mahomes will also have a chance to break the record for third all-time highest touchdowns, currently held by the Drew Brees-Jimmy Graham duo with 51. This could certainly set the tone for the season, reminding everyone why the Chiefs are considered one of the best in the game and why their leader, Mahomes, is as tough as they come.

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta is an NFL sports journalist for The SportsRush. She has been deeply immersed in American football for over a year. Her passion for football led her to transition into sports journalism. Previously a freelancer, she contributed her writing skills to various sports, including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she joined the Sportsrush NFL Division, channeling her enthusiasm into covering NFL news. She has authored over 900 articles and developed a deep connection with the sport. Anushree is a Philly fan, though she makes one exception for Tom Brady!

