“Peyton Manning dropped Tom Brady to a 44 overall”: New Madden 22 ratings adjustor hilariously downgrades Buccaneers QB in latest prank against former rival

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were long-time rivals, competing against each other for several years, but more importantly, the two are amazing friends.

Peyton and Brady had some incredible battles through their storied careers, and the two easily formed the best quarterback rivalry we’ve seen in the past two decades.

Brady seemed to have Peyton’s number during the regular season, but Manning managed to get the better of Brady in several key AFC playoff matchups.

After retiring, Brady has had nothing but respect and appreciation for the incredible work Manning put in over his career. Brady was present at Manning’s Hall of Fame induction as well to pay tribute and appreciate the greatest quarterback he ever went against in his career.

A 24-point comeback on @SNFonNBC?@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski were HYPED. 😂 Watch this classic 2013 Manning vs. Brady showdown tonight at 9:30pm ET on @NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/PzBqa9XZM0 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2020

In retirement, Manning has been an absolute menace, playing pranks and trolling Brady left and right. The tradition continued

Also Read: “Bryce Young not even the best on his team, Kenny Pickett should have won”: CFB fans are furious after Alabama QB wins Heisman making it back to back for Crimson Tide

Peyton Manning trolls Tom Brady by lowering his Madden 22 rating to extreme levels

Peyton Manning recently became a Madden 22 ratings adjustor, making it his job to look out for how players are doing, evaluate their play, and make informed decisions about whether certain players deserve a boost or downgrade in their ratings.

Peyton made one of those very informed decisions when he evaluated his friend Tom Brady’s Madden 22 rating, rightfully changing his overall to a level most NFL fans would agree with:

Jokes aside, this is just another classic example of the strong relationship Brady and Manning share. Despite competing against each other for so long, they have nothing but admiration for each other, and the jokes and pranks against each other showcase how tightly knit their bond is.

Brady will probably have a lot to say about his new rating, and his play definitely shows that he should not be a 44 overall. If anything, Brady’s play this year should only increase his overall. The Buccaneers quarterback leads the league in passing yards (3,771) and passing touchdowns (34), leading a 9-3 Buccaneers team looking to make it back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Brady is the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award as well.

Also Read: “LeBron James was someone I watched my whole life”: Patrick Mahomes reveals the strong relationship he shares with Lakers star after the two bond over being dads