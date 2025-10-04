Fact Check: Is Dua Lipa a Dallas Cowboys Fan?

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dua Lipa accepts the award for best new artist during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Now more than ever, sports are crossing over with other areas of celebrity. We’ve got Hollywood stars buying soccer teams, pop icons dating future Hall of Famers, and collaborations between celebrity fans and their favorite teams are more common than ever. So where does Dua Lipa fit into all of this?

The English pop star, known for hits such as “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating”, both of which reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, is quite the sports fan.

Her fandom has actually sparked plenty of chatter over the past few years. And while it usually revolves around soccer, her home country’s favorite pastime, her NFL allegiance has now grabbed attention after she was spotted rocking a Dallas Cowboys jersey. Secret fan, perhaps?

Source of the Rumor: Dua Lipa—which, for those wondering, is her actual real birth name—performed at Dallas’ American Airlines Center (home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars) as part of her Radical Optimism tour earlier this week. And she took the opportunity to ingratiate herself with the city’s NFL outfit: the Cowboys, aka “America’s Team.”

Here’s her IG post showing her in a Cowboys jersey along with snippets from the concert:

To kick off the performance, Dua Lipa had the famous Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team—who have performed at boxing, F1, and other major events, and were also featured in a recent Netflix documentary—do a routine on stage. The Grammy winner soon joined them, wearing Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith’s No. 22 jersey as she performed her set.

This obviously led to some very important questions: was Dua Lipa a Cowboys fan? She was born in London to Kosovo-Albanian parents, so she has no geographical NFL allegiance. However, just last year, she was spotted rocking the jersey of the Cowboys’ division-rival Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

Verdict: Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, who could really use a win right now, Dua Lipa is not a Cowboys fan. As an Englishwoman, she has no discernible NFL fandom. She was simply playing to her Dallas audience. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Funny enough, her soccer fandom has been a major point of contention among the giants of English football. While Dua Lipa has called herself an “honorary” Liverpool fan, she has mentioned that her entire family supports North London’s Arsenal. She has even been photographed at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium cheering them on multiple times.

The Cowboys need not fret. While they don’t have Dua Lipa, they do have many other celebs in their corner. They’ve still got Cousin Sal of Jimmy Kimmel fame, super likeable U.S. President George W. Bush, and the best of the Desperate Housewives in Eva Longoria.