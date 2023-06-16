8 Years After Signing His Rookie Deal, DeAndre Hopkins Dropped $5,100,000 on a Massive Desert Mansion in Paradise Valley

DeAndre Hopkins has well and truly established himself as one of the finest wide receivers in the business. Roped in by the Houston Texans back in 2013, Hopkins secured an impressive 4-year, $7,600,000 rookie deal. However, being a financially smart individual, DeAndre waited for 8 years, before dropping a massive $5.1 Million on his dream mansion.

While many rookies go berserk with their purchases which often lands them in trouble, Hopkins decided to go big when it comes to owning a bungalow, only after he had secured a whopping $54.5 Million 2-year extension deal with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2022.

DeAndre Hopkins purchased a massive ‘Glass Mansion’ in Arizona for $5.1 Million

DeAndre, who has been named to the Pro Bowl on 5 occasions already, stayed with the Texans for 7 long years, before they decided to trade him to the Cardinals in 2020. Houston gave away Hopkins and a fourth round pick in the 2020 draft to Arizona, in exchange for RB David Johnson, a 2020 second round pick, and a 2021 fourth round pick.

Post that, Hopkins was a given a blockbuster extension by the Cardinals. Fresh off a $54 Million extension, in 2021, the star WR decided to buy a posh desert mansion in Paradise Valley. As reported by the Realtor.com, the grand mansion spreads across 12,000 sq ft.

With six bedrooms, seven custom baths, a dramatic fireplace, an open kitchen, a 25-meter lap pool, floor to ceiling glass doors and the view of camelBack mountains, the mansion is truly a modern architectural marvel. As it turns out, the property was originally listed in 2016 for $8 Million, but Hopkins was able to get his hands on it for around $2.9 Million less.

After starting well in Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins now looks for a new home

After landing in Arizona, Hopkins straightaway proved how big an error the Texans had committed by trading him. The veteran WR not only made his way to the Pro Bowl in 2021, but also ended up breaking the franchise record for most receptions in a single season, leaving behind Larry Fitzgerald.

However, the next two seasons didn’t really turn out that well for the former Texan. While injuries halted his progress in 2021, last season, he was suspended for the first six games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy. Although he did churn out good numbers upon returning to the field, the Cardinals ultimately decided to release him a few weeks back.

While there have been rumors that Hopkins might join the Patriots, he recently returned from his New England visit without finalizing a deal. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up.