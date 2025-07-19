Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Is Taking Longevity as Seriously as Tom Brady: “It’s Something That We All Go Through… in Our Late 40s”

Longevity has long been an issue that is overlooked in the world of sport. In most cases, it’s all about squeezing out a few more years on the field, even if it means taking brutal, life-threatening hits, and rarely about how those same hits could seriously cut into your lifespan. Take NFL players, for example.

A majority of football players end up dealing with CTE, mental health struggles, chronic pain, and more after retirement. And while they’re not exactly old, many look like they’ve aged in dog years. But… not Tom Brady.

The former New England Patriots QB is 47 years old, yet he still looks like he could lead a team to the Super Bowl. Yes, we’re being a little delusional here (he’s not making a comeback), but no one can deny the guy looks incredible for his age. And it’s no accident. He’s taken longevity very seriously. And what do you know: Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, is starting to follow in his footsteps.

Randi is only 2 years older than Tom Brady. First of all, that’s crazy to think about. That said, she recently shared a video on Instagram where she talks about how she’s trying to feel like her younger self. She admits that after hitting that late-40s area, almost everyone feels the wrath of Father Time — feeling off, hot flashes, low energy, and whatnot.

So, she reached out to Lifeforce, a longevity-focused healthcare company. They claim to add quality years to one’s life.

On the company website, Lifeforce states that signs of Alzheimer’s can appear 30 years before diagnosis, and that they can measure this risk and help reduce it.

They send a licensed phlebotomist to the client’s home to draw blood, and they apparently measure 50+ biomarkers. Randi was seen doing the same thing in the video, and she explained more.

“Being my age, it’s been really tough. Growing and maturing, and going through some hot flashes. It’s something that we all go through when we’re in our late 40s, going into 50s, maybe earlier. But it is something that I knew I needed some help with, so I can live long and have longevity. And be happy, not hot, and not frustrated and hormonal,” she said.

Randi Mahomes also talked about how she had reached out to other medical professionals, but they couldn’t properly help her. She also felt that she was being dismissed by those people, not taken seriously enough.

But Lifeforce, after drawing her blood, had her meet with a clinician, where she received a road map to getting better. She also found out that she lacked vitamin D. The process is personal and transparent, Randi added.

Randi’s approach may not be as rigorous as the TB12 method, but kudos to her for taking her health seriously and encouraging her followers to do the same