After Rex Ryan, Ryan Fitzpatrick Endorses Bill Belichick and Brian Daboll to the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills decided to move on from head coach Sean McDermott a few days ago after nine seasons. Following another playoff exit, the team determined it was time for a change. Now, candidates for the position are naturally being mentioned, including coaches like Bill Belichick and Brian Daboll.

Belichick spent this past year coaching at the college level with the University of North Carolina. It did not start well, as the team went 4-8 with only two conference wins. He is supposed to be there for another four years, but he showed strong interest in NFL jobs before accepting the role.

That’s why former coach Rex Ryan suggested that the Bills hire Belichick, a proven winner in the playoffs.

“Get the guy that has proven he can go to the Super Bowl,” Ryan said of Belichick during a segment on Get Up. “That’s the only guy, in my opinion, you replace Sean McDermott with.”

Later on, the former coach added that Belichick should hire Daboll as the offensive coordinator. It was an interesting suggestion that not many had given much thought to, but it made sense. After all, the Bills need a coaching staff that can rule with an iron fist and establish a culture, not people who are going to cater to former MVP Josh Allen and get complacent.

And that’s exactly why Ryan Fitzpatrick, a former Buffalo Bills QB, backed up what Ryan said on his podcast.

“I didn’t mind what Rex Ryan said, which I know was crazy, but Belichick with Daboll as the OC,” Fitzpatrick said (via Fitz and Whit). “Wouldn’t that be the place Bill would love to come back to, though? Just to go stick it to the Patriots.”

Belichick and the Patriots had quite the fallout when he left. There was reportedly a ton of friction between him and owner Robert Kraft leading up to his departure. They had disputes over dynasty credit, Tom Brady’s exit, and general disagreements. This reportedly even led to Belichick banning Patriots scouts from his UNC facility this past year.

When analyzed thoroughly, it is hard to dispute that Belichick would be a strong candidate for the Bills’ job. He would be motivated, demanding, and back in his element in the NFL. Furthermore, Daboll would not be afraid to raise his voice from time to time either.

“Daboll is that kind of coach that is going to be demanding. He’s going to try to get the best out of you. And he’s not afraid to tell you when you’re not playing up to standard,” Fitz mentioned.

It’s a strong suggestion by Ryan, and it will be interesting to see if the Bills pursue Belichick. As of now, they have requested an interview with Daboll, and he could be in line for the head coaching job outright. However, the team’s offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, should also be a worthy candidate. It has also been reported that Denver Broncos QB coach Davis Webb could be under consideration.