Chad Johnson Dares to Bet His Marriage if the Chiefs Lose the Super Bowl Against the San Francisco 49ers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 19: Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA player Chad Johnson during the preseason friendly between FC Barcelona, Barca and Inter Miami CF on July 19, 2022 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) SOCCER: JUL 19 Inter Miami v FC Barcelona Icon220719183417

With Super Bowl LVIII approaching, excitement is building up with each passing day. Fans eagerly await the intense showdown, often placing friendly bets on their favored team. However, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson took it a step further. He made an unusual bet that could see him lose both loved ones and his favorite food if the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t win the upcoming game.

Advertisement

Ocho is feeling confident about the Chiefs’ chances against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, set for Sunday, Feb. 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So much so that during a recent interview with DraftKings, when asked about the game’s outcome, he didn’t hesitate to declare that the Chiefs would emerge victorious. However, the interviewer wasn’t entirely convinced by Johnson’s bold claim.

To up the ante, Ocho proposed a wager stating that if the Chiefs lost, he would never eat McDonald’s ever again. Both the interviewers were instantly shocked and couldn’t believe what they heard; however, the former NFL star wasn’t done and doubled down by stating that he would divorce his wife and abstain from sex for the remainder of the year if the defending champs fell short.

Advertisement

“I won’t eat (at) McDonald’s anymore. Ever,” Johnson said. “Matter of fact, If the Chiefs lose, I’ll divorce my wife and no more S*x for the rest of the year. That’s how confident I am. She’s right there; I don’t care.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3EUTFjrZXI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

If the Chiefs happen to lose, Johnson will be in big trouble, losing his three most favorite things. What’s even more surprising is how casually he mentioned it, with his wife listening in the crowd during the interview. Whether he said it in jest or truly believes in the outcome, only time will tell.

Just before the playoffs, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also made a similar bet, wagering his property in Texas if the Cowboys lost the Super Bowl LVIII. Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost their first playoff round, ending their season and leaving Shaq the butt of the joke. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn out the same for Ocho, as this time it’s not just property on the line, but his love life as well.

Fans React to Chad Johnson’s Bold Bet

Fans admired Ocho’s confidence, but the comment section of the video lit up with some epic replies. While 49ers fans were sure the Chiefs would lose, others jokingly suggested that Ocho might be using the bet as an excuse to leave his wife. Take a look:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1755613199469252747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan stated, “I think bro is looking for an excuse to leave… “

Another one wrote, “Sorry you’re losing your wife Go Niners button “

A social media user said, “Lmfaoo just say you wanna divorce”

A football fan mentioned, “Brock Purdy got a chance to do the funniest thing ever”

Someone else expressed, “his wife is packing her bags as we speak”

A different one commented, “He may be down tremendously bad next week”

With Chad Johnson‘s bold statement, football fans now have even more to anticipate during the big game. Not only are they eager to see the outcome of the match and whether Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce will propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift at halftime, but they’re also curious to see if Ocho will win his bet. As the 2023 season comes to a close, the drama surrounding it continues to grow, providing fans with more excitement and entertainment.