Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi’s Appeal for Her Hospitalized Father Gets Overwhelming Response on X: “Wishing Him a Speedy Recovery”

Patrick Mahomes (R) and his grandfather Randi Martin (L), IMAGE CREDITS: Randi Mahomes' Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had a fantastic Christmas Day. With their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they locked in the AFC’s no.1 seed for the playoffs. However, his family is dealing with a tough time off the field.

His grandfather, Randy, has been hospitalized, which prompted his mother Randi Mahomes to take to social media, asking for prayers for her father’s good health.

“Asking for prayers for my father,” Randi wrote in the Instagram post while sharing a selfie with him.

The NFL world, as always, rallied behind her and sent prayers her and her father’s way:

According to Randi’s posts, Grandfather Randy Martin was in the hospital in September but was discharged in October. It seems he has not been feeling great again and is back at the hospital.

Earlier this year, Randi lost her mother, Debbie Bates to a battle with cancer. It’s unclear what type of health battle her father is dealing with.

Although this should be a joyful moment for the three-time Super Bowl champion, after a nearly undefeated run in the regular season, and the upcoming birth of his third child, he may find it difficult to fully embrace the occasion due to his grandfather’s declining health.

As the NFL world awaits word on his grandfather’s well-being, everyone is sending prayers and well-wishes to the family.

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

