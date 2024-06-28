Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Feels a Roller Coaster of Emotions as She Enters a New Phase of Life

Randi Mahomes is a devoted mother who has been the pillar of strength for her three children from the start. Her son, Patrick Mahomes, has certainly earned one of the greatest statures in the NFL with three Super Bowl wins and a three-peat waiting. Despite her son’s massive success, Randi has continued to build herself as an individual, cherishing her professional roles, one of which she is now choosing to retire from.

Patrick’s mother, Randi, recently announced her retirement from Hollytree Country Club, where she worked as a Catering and Events Manager for an impressive 19 years and 9 months, according to her LinkedIn profile. Reflecting on this major life transition, she tweeted,

“Tomorrow is my last day at the ‘Tree’ Hollytree. 19 1/2 years & TRULY on a roller coaster of emotions especially because Hollytree is my Family too. Could use prayers for this huge leap of faith. Focusing on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which I love more than anything.”

Bidding her a hearty goodbye, Randi’s colleagues gave her quite the send-off with a lively retirement party. She shared a sneak peek of the bash with an emotional message about taking a leap of faith after nearly two decades with the company.

At 51, Randi has embraced multiple roles. In addition to being the mother of three and the grandmother or ‘Grandi’ of Bronze and Sterling, Randi has also immersed herself in charitable endeavors. She is often associated with organizing fundraisers and aims to help children with special needs. As she exits the catering company, Randi still has a lot more to look forward to.

Fans React to Randi’s Retirement While Holding On to Hopes of More to Come

As soon as Randi announced her retirement, fans flooded social media with their well wishes. Many congratulated her on this new chapter, wishing her all the best while also sending hopes and blessings her way. See for yourselves:

Despite her son Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom, Randi has remained dedicated to her job for nearly two decades at Hollytree Country Club. Balancing her role as a mother to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a professional, Randi has set a shining example for many of her age.

But not all is over for Randi Mahomes yet. Patrick’s mother also owns a business named QB Producer, where she sells a variety of custom-made merchandise.

Her products include options like QBP (Quarterback Producer) Totes, Clutches, Sunglass Cases, and Wrist Straps, among others. For Randi, ‘QB Producer‘ serves as a platform to share her dreams, inspirations, and experiences, reflecting on her journey as a mom and entrepreneur.