From No.10 Draft Pick to 3x Super Bowl Champ: Randi Mahomes Revisits Son Patrick Mahomes’ NFL Journey

It has been a long road for Patrick Mahomes from his fateful draft day. Some might even say the Chiefs dynasty began in 2017, when the Chiefs made the calculated decision to draft the “risky” prospect.

They traded up to the 10th overall pick to secure the Texas Tech prospect who was considered a high-risk prospect. The gamble has paid off some major dividends and then some. Eight years later, Mahomes has now brought the Super Bowl to Kansas City thrice in five appearances and has emerged as a valid candidate for the GOAT tag.

So, what does Mom Randi Mahomes think of how far they’ve come as a family?

“It has been amazing…I wouldn’t change it for anything. From the Kansas City family, to the fans, who are now our friends and our family, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she said, speaking at Family Field Fest.

Randi hosted the “QB Challenge” at the Field Fest — a free community event where parents and children competed in football-themed activities like the 40-yard dash, obstacle courses, and long-throw contests. Amid the celebration, she also shared a personal reflection, hinting at the emotional weight of the day. “Ever have that déjà vu feeling? I’m having a moment,” she posted on her X account, clearly reminiscing about the time her own son was part of Draft day.

She also shared an emotional throwback photo from the day on Instagram, captioning it “Draft day 2017 — the day everything changed. Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since this moment with Patrick.”

But that’s not where her Draft day duties ended. Taking her job as mom of NFL royalty seriously, Randi threw a Brunch at Green Bay’s Hotel Northland with other NFL moms.

Randi’s journey from draft day nerves to hosting NFL events and mentoring others mirrors Patrick’s own rise—from “risky” prospect to franchise cornerstone and generational talent. For Randi and the Mahomes family, the road has been long, but it’s one they wouldn’t trade for anything, as they continue to inspire both on and off the field