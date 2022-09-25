Patrick Mahomes net worth : With a $503 million extension, how much money has the Super Bowl MVP made?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best, if not the best quarterback in the NFL right now, and with that, he’s come up with a lot of money.

Mahomes didn’t get a shot to start in his rookie season, red-shirting Alex Smith in his final year with the Chiefs. However, when he got his chance in his sophomore season, he didn’t waste it at all.

Kansas City traded up to pick number 10, and they selected the electric Texas Tech quarterback. At the time, many people weren’t too high on Mahomes, but he’s more than shown that he’s capable of being a superstar in this league.

Mahomes is only 27 years old, and with the way he’s playing, he’s on pace to shatter some records if he can play long enough. Of course, it’s still early in Mahomes’ career, but things have started so well, that we can already start looking at him in a bigger picture and comparing him to the greats.

Patrick Mahomes through 2 weeks:

7 touchdowns (tied for first)

0 INTs (tied for first)

Sacked once (tied for first)

129.7 passer rating (first) 📸: @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/rdwd9o8yya — Storm🌩 (@chiefstorm2) September 24, 2022

Also Read: $26.5 million Justin Herbert joins the elite club of Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes post $1.8 million rookie card sale

Patrick Mahomes net worth: How much is the Chiefs QB worth after landing a $503 million contract?

In his first full year as a starter, Mahomes passed for 5,000+ yards and 50+ touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to reach those marks in a single season.

His passing led him to an MVP award, and he carried the Chiefs to the Conference Championship. Unfortunately, they ran into Tom Brady, and lost, but Mahomes wouldn’t be denied for long.

The next season, the Chiefs went all the way, completing a magical postseason run to the Super Bowl, coming back from several double-digit deficits. He then did it again in the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs came back from 20-10 in the fourth to win 31-20. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Knowing how great Mahomes was, and the talent he had, Kansas City rewarded him with the largest contract in NFL history by length and value. Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million extension with $477 million guaranteed.

On a per-year basis, Mahomes currently has the 5th highest contract value, with his 2022 value being at $45 million. All told, Mahomes is setting the NFL world ablaze, and he’s being rewarded handsomely for it too. Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $40 million.

Will Patrick Mahomes extend the longest active TD streak without an INT on Sunday? #ChiefsKingdom | #NFL pic.twitter.com/J59j0kEEdb — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 24, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady net worth : How much has the 7 time Super Bowl champion earned in his career?