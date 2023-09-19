Patrick Mahomes’ Personal Trainer Compares the QB to an Owl, While Explaining How he Makes Astonishing Plays; “Best That I’ve Seen”

Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes has earned himself a reputation for making absolutely ridiculous plays out of nowhere. Reflecting on how he manages to do that, the quarterback’s personal trainer had compared the agile footballer to an Owl, during an episode of Netflix’s immensely successful show Quarterback.

Advertisement

Trainer Bobby Stroupe, who has been associated with Patrick for quite some time now, broke down some really intricate details about the QB’s body and how it compliments his gameplay. Stroupe understands Mahomes’ skill set inside out, having known him since childhood and is probably the best man to dissect his plays.

Patrick Mahomes’ Exceptional Flexibility Allows Him to Make Off-Platform Throws

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL currently, boasting an innate ability to change games in an instant. Stroupe has witnessed this time and again and couldn’t help but praise his technical prowess on the gridiron. He compared Mahomes’ ability to maintain a steady head while throwing passes to the head of an owl, which is incredibly flexible.

Advertisement

“There are quarterbacks that, when they’re rolling right, they can’t turn their head and some that can. The same athlete, maybe when they roll left, they can. Patrick can keep his head perfectly still, like an owl, and still be able to visually see what’s going on. And also manipulate his body due to the mobility that he has in his spine,” Stroupe said, on Netflix’s Quarterback.

Stroupe felt that Mahomes’ flexibility is one of the key differentiating points between him and the other NFL quarterbacks. This also directly correlates to his ability to complete off-platform throws, which is often difficult for others. The 2x NFL MVP winner also spends a lot of time with a baseball bat to further strengthen his spine and flexibility. Mahomes boasts a mean baseball bat swing, having hardly any drop-off while rotating to his right or left side.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JerodBrown_/status/1688956981112139776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stroupe also hailed Mahomes’ hip-shoulder separation as the best he’s ever seen. “The best that I’ve seen, and I’ve worked with some of the hardest throwers in baseball and at the quarterback position,” Stroupe said about Mahomes. All in all, the Chiefs QB has an enviable physique and he has done a great job of preserving it as well.

Patrick Mahomes Follows a Strict Dietary Plan To Maintain His Physique

Patrick Mahomes’ impressive physicality, however, does not just happen solely by working out in the gym. The 27-year-old needs to follow a strict diet schedule to ensure the fulfillment of his body’s nutrient requirements. During an interview with a Men’s Journal back in 2018, Mahomes had revealed the dietary plans that he follows to maintain his shape.

Advertisement

“I usually eat four to five meals a day. I eat breakfast, then lunch and then spread out my dinners to make sure I’m not eating too much at any one time. I’ve gotten much better with my nutrition as of late. It’s something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It’s so important,” Mahomes revealed during that interaction.

Although he tries to eat healthily, like most others, he too has his cheat meals. Patrick revealed that he is a huge fan of ketchup, and also doesn’t mind having chicken biscuits from Chick-fil-A and burrito bowls in Chipotle. However, he has evolved a lot since his initial years in the league, and his diet too must have undergone a major reshuffle in recent years, as he tries to keep up with the increasing demands of the NFL.