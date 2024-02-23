Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Star Receiver Called the Game Saving Play at the Super Bowl Overtime

This year’s Super Bowl has truly been one of the most nail-biting showdowns in recent memory. The final contenders — the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — kept us at the edge of our seats until a spectacular Patrick Mahomes game-sealing touchdown pass with only three seconds on the clock. However, before that winning drive, the Chiefs orchestrated a risky 4th and 1 gain, which could have sealed the victory for the Niners right there and then. Fans were in awe of this play and credited Mahomes as the mastermind behind the daring move until the two-time MVP revealed that the architect behind that play was his star receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

During his recent appearance on The Peter King Podcast, Patrick Mahomes admitted that he and his team were stumped trying to break down the 49ers’ secondary using their regular play patterns. This is when Marquez suggested the execution of their play pattern, “Slide Keys”, but with MVS as the focal point of the play. He said,

me.”So I was thinking of passes because I wanted to pass it, obviously, and have the ball in my hand. It was actually MVS that came up to the huddle on the side and kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s go Slide Keys.’ Which is wild because it’s not really a play designed for him, it’s a play designed for Travis (Kelce) and Rashee (Rice). When he said it, it clicked for me. I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s perfect.”

As luck would have it, the ploy worked, and Mahomes etched his name in the history books after clinching his second consecutive Lombardi, after the Patriots’ 2003-04 season.

While the idea of the trick play was suggested by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, its execution, and acceptance at that point of the game must have taken a lot of courage. Here’s all you need to know about “Slide Keys”.

All You Need to Know About “Slide Keys”

In the same interview, Mahomes revealed that the “Slide Keys” is a bootleg play. It involves Mahomes running along with the ball, attracting the attention of the defense while allowing time for TE Travis Kelce to run into space and grab a pass from the QB. However, this time, MVS suggested doing the same, albeit not with Kelce.

Based on the regular time performance, Marquez realized that the 49ers were prepared for the Kelce – Mahomes duo. Hence, he suggested that Kelce and Rice should both be available to take the pass, confusing the defenders. Mahomes lapped up the idea instantly, convinced coach Andy Reid to get on board, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“It’s kind of a bootleg play, where I fake a run and I get on the perimeter and there’s kind of a throw to Trav as he’s sliding across two guys,” Mahomes said. “I think it was MVS and Rashee going across the middle trying to cause some disturbance, some interference-type stuff, so Trav can outflank (the defenders). I like it because it gave me the option to throw to Travis. It gave me the option to throw it to Rashee. It gave me the option to run. ‘I told coach, ‘Let’s call this.’ That type of play, you want it to be man coverage. I told coach, ‘If it’s not there, I’m going to run for it.’ And so he trusted us to go out there and cover.”

After successfully defending their title in Sin City, the Chiefs are setting their sights on a three-peat, a feat unprecedented in league history. There is already no shortage of comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady after the former secured his third ring; so, a successful three-peat could undoubtedly put him above the seven-time Super Bowl champ. What do you think?