Currently a Free Agent, Ex Packers WR Lauds Aaron Rodgers for Caring More About Teammates Than Football Itself

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best QBs of his generation and has been lauded as one of the best passers in football. Arguably, a controversial figure off the field, Rodgers is simultaneously one of the best teammates to be around. Many of his former and current teammates have attested to that including his former receiver Marques Valdes Scantling (MVS).

Scantling who spent the last 2 years in Kansas City, playing alongside Mahomes and winning 2 Super Bowls, sat down with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, to talk about his next move as a free agent and if the possible reunion with Rodgers is one on the cards. MVS stated that he and A-Rod have talked but he is not worried about free agency right now.

Valdes-Scantling was asked about misconceptions that surround the future hall of fame quarterback, and how 4-time MVP is as a teammate. MVS stated that Rodgers is one of the best teammates around who cares more about the well-being of his teammates than the football. Rodgers lets his guard down and lets everyone know that like everyone else, you can have good and bad days. MVS believes Aaron has been a great friend to him over the years and he celebrates your victories and always motivates you. He said,

” He’s one of the greatest teammates you’ll ever find. He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, that’s something people don’t really understand because they get this perception of him that he’s a diva or all about himself and that is the furthest thing from the truth. Aaron has taught me so much stuff, on the field and off the field. He’s just a big advocate of your mental health and how you approach life, not even just football. The things he has gone through, he shares and lets you know that I am human too. I have bad days and good days and for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate but a great friend to me. I am forever indebted to him.”

Marques Scanling has been a free agent after being released by the Chiefs just after winning the Super Bowl. With the Jets building a perfect and experienced squad for A-Rod, he may find himself on his way to New York.

MVS Moves On from Patrick Mahomes, Back to Aaron Rodgers?

MVS, after spending 2 successful seasons with Mahomes could potentially reunite with his former QB, A-Rod, with whom he spent 4 seasons in Green Bay. Looks like he could find a new home with the Jets, a side that has been making swift decisions during the free agency to bolster their offense. However, they might still be short in the receiving department, and an experienced winner like Valdes Scantling could come in handy.

As per Spotrac, the Green Gang signed WR Mike Williams in free agency. Alongside him, they have Garett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Malik Taylor and a couple of other backup receivers. Williams, though talented and experienced, has a history of injuries. Lazard has never been prolific and is only capable of playing as a secondary pass catching option. This leaves Wilson with the bulk of the load and signing MVS could help ease that. He could be used like how the Chiefs used him during the playoffs, throwing long balls towards him and making big gains. A familiar name with a connection to Rodgers might not be such a bad thing.