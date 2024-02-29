Kansas City Chiefs Salary Cap 2024: How Much Cap Space Marquez Valdes-Scantling Being Let Go Creates For KC?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has become the casualty of the Chiefs’ constrained cap space, as the two-time Super Bowl champion has been released by Kansas City. The defending champions have freed up $12 million in cap space by parting ways with the former Packers receiver after two seasons.

Valdes-Scantling inked a 3-year, $30,000,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2022, with $15,000,000 guaranteed and an annual salary of $10 million. However, the wideout has been let go after only two underwhelming seasons. The move incurs a dead money cost of only $2 million, with cap savings of $12 million. As per Spotrac, he is now free to negotiate a new deal with any franchise.

The NFL has increased the cap space by $30 million, granting teams a total of $255.5 million to spend in the upcoming season. The release of Valdes-Scantling leaves the Chiefs with $28,154,240 in cap space. However, they wasted no time in utilizing the available funds, opting to place a franchise tag on their star cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, a four-time Super Bowl winner.

Sneed has signed a 1-year, $19,802,000 contract with the team, ensuring his presence in Missouri for at least another year. While Valdes-Scantling may not have held the top spot among the team’s receivers, he showcased commendable performance during the playoffs when called upon. His departure now creates a void in the team’s receiving corps.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Release Leaves Chiefs in the Market for a Receiver

The Chiefs are poised to seek a new receiver in the upcoming draft or free agency to complement their emerging star, Rashee Rice. Rice and Kelce shouldered the workload last season, with contributions from Valdes Scantling and Mecole Hardman. The 2024 draft class boasts promising receivers with traits that align with the preferences of Andy Reid and their offensive scheme.

Among the top receivers in the draft is Marvin Harrison Jr., who boasts consecutive 1200-yard seasons with Ohio State. However, acquiring him may prove challenging for the Chiefs, given their current 32nd pick and the difficulty in trading for Harrison without significant draft capital.

Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, projected as 5th and 6th picks, respectively, offer compelling options in the draft. Nabers, likened to Chase in terms of separation and speed, along with Odunze, would be ideal complements to Rice and Kelce. The challenge remains the potential need to surrender draft capital.

Brian Thomas, currently projected as the 22nd pick, could be a viable option for the Chiefs to consider. The Eagles, with the 22nd pick, may not necessarily require another wideout. Standing at 6’4, the LSU product possesses both speed and quickness. More realistic options for the defending champions include Adonai Mitchell and Keon Coleman.

Mitchell, with smooth and fluid movement, is predicted as the 32nd pick of the first round. The Chiefs could acquire him without sacrificing draft capital. The Texas wideout, leading the Big 12 in TD catches, brings a large 6’4 frame that the team needs as per Arrowhead Addict.

While the Chiefs will explore free agency with names like Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley, and Gabe Davis, among others, most of these receivers may be seeking substantial contracts. Thus, prioritizing draft receivers, who are likely available on rookie contracts, may be a wise decision for the team. Despite their formidable defense, Kansas City aims to reduce dependence on it. A standout receiver can make the difference in winning titles, and the Chiefs urgently need one to maximize Mahomes’ full potential.