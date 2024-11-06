Patrick Mahomes Set to Become a Billionaire? Joe Pompliano Explains Chiefs QB’s $50M Move for Kansas City

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a very wealthy man. Winning three Super Bowls and investing in multiple sports franchises will do that for you.

Celebrity Net Worth projects him to be worth $90 million as of April 18, 2024. But in that aspect, entrepreneur Joe Pompliano believes he has barely cracked the surface of his potential.

On Tuesday, Pompliano took to YouTube to explain how he thinks Mahomes could become a billionaire. Pomp says he considers Mahomes to be a smart investor who raises the profile of every organization with which he’s involved. T

hat would include the potential WNBA franchise he’s trying to lure to the Chiefs’ locale. Joe Pomp explained:

“[He’s] always smart about his money… Mahomes has taken [his] earnings [and acquired] equity stakes in other businesses… if Mahomes can successfully bring a WNBA team to Kansas City, the fanbase that loves him already will somehow love him even more… Mahomes could find himself as one of only a handful of athletes who become billionaires through professional sports.”

Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Magic Johnson are some of the many athletes who evolved into billionaires. Mahomes’ winning pedigree and immense popularity align with that trio’s, giving him a chance to make good on Pompliano’s prediction down the line.

How much money does Mahomes need for the WNBA team?

The WNBA’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past year. As a result, there has been enhanced interest in the league’s expansion possibilities. Mahomes knows there are other contenders in the running.

However, he made clear last week that he and his partners are not balking at the “more than $50 million” bid required to land a franchise.

“We want to get basketball to Kansas City in general… it’s kind of a no-brainer to try to get a WNBA team in Kansas City, to this fanbase… [if] you talk about University of Kansas basketball, the Chiefs or whatever it is, the city of Kansas City is gonna come out and they’re gonna fill the stadium.”

Mahomes isn’t just projecting optimism with the second part of his statement. He has seen it through part-ownership in MLB’s Royals (beginning in 2020) and the NWSL’s Current (2022). The Royals have seen their per-game attendance rise 43% from 2021-24, and the Current’s season-long attendance jumped 48% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023.

In Field of Dreams, the late great James Earl Jones’s character says, “If you build it, he will come.” When Mahomes invests in something, Kansas Citians show up.

There’s no reason to doubt they won’t root for a WNBA team just as hard as the Chiefs. And if they do, Mahomes’ net worth will keep climbing, possibly to the historical heights Pompliano theorized.