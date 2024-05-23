Patrick Mahomes Spills the Beans On How His Newly Formed Offense Opens Him Up To Make Big Plays

SPORTS-FBN-MCDOWELL-COLUMN-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivers a brief speech upon receiving the Derrick Thomas Award during the 101 Awards ceremony at the Loews Hotel on March 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 110561268W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive941528

Patrick Mahomes suffered offensively in 2023, with some spats and disappointments that stained his season. Though the sweet end came with a big win, it was clear that the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t start their next season with the same configuration that recorded multiple drops. In their attempt to achieve a never-before-seen three-peat, the Chiefs have made some instrumental changes, and their quarterback, Mahomes, is nothing but excited for his newly formed offense.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the reigning Super Bowl champion mentioned his feelings regarding the newly ‘loaded’ offense. Spilling the beans on the new setup, Patrick Mahomes confirmed that this new dream team will be able to catch deep balls, making their offense more explosive than ever.

“I think this year we’re going to have a team that’s built to throw the ball deep,” Mahomes said. He also added, “Coach Reid’s been preaching it all offseason, we’re going to get back to throwing the deep ball.” He also continued to talk about his part, saying, “I have to be smart when we do that, but at the same time I want to be that explosive offense that we’ve seen in the past.”

The changes to the Chiefs’ offense include important signings and the release of wide receivers like Shi Smith and Anthony Miller in May 2024. The return of Rashee Rice is a matter that remains veiled as of now. However, the addition of new wide receivers has amped up the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, presenting exciting prospects for the Chiefs in the 2024 season.

Kansas City Chiefs ‘Load’ Their Offense For Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat

The Chiefs are pulling out all the stops as they move forward on their dynastic journey. To make their offense stronger than ever, the franchise welcomed two wide receivers in the offseason. On top of this list is the acquisition of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Brown is known for his deep-threat capabilities and brings a proven record of long receptions, including an 83-yard catch as a rookie and a 71-yard run in his second year.

Additionally, the Chiefs have added another explosive weapon to Patrick Mahomes’ offense by drafting Xavier Worthy from Texas in the first round. Worthy set a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him a difficult target for cornerbacks to cover in single coverages.

The cards are all laid out well for the Chiefs. As the opponents are likely to focus on Travis Kelce, Worthy is expected to support the Chiefs with his speed. This combination of Patrick Mahomes’ strong arm, Brown’s deep-threat abilities, and Worthy’s speed sets the tone well for the Chiefs’ offense loading Mahomes with necessary firepower.