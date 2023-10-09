“We Went Brady Mode”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals How Everyone in His Team Was Positive About Executing the Win

Shedeur Sanders and his unit are on the verge of bowl eligibility, with only two more wins needed after their thrilling 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Shedeur was the hero of the night, confidently addressing ASU’s students section after the game-winning field goal. He orchestrated a crucial five-play, 48-yard drive that set up Alejandro Matas’ jaw-dropping 43-yard goal.

The nail-biting victory had fans on the edge of their seats! As per CFB on FOX, after the game, Shedeur exuded confidence, asserting that the team was always poised for success. They were ready to channel their inner Tom Brady and secure the win for their coach, Deion Sanders. The Buffs were down 17-14, Shedeur Sanders showed his mettle by sitting alone on the bench, collecting his thoughts with a towel in hand. In a remarkable display of determination, he led the CU Buffs to a victory.

Shedeur Sanders Inspires Buffs to Victory with “Brady Mode”

Shedeur Sanders shared his thoughts after the victory. He highlighted the importance of practice, trust in play calls, and a keen understanding of the game situation. He mentioned that despite Arizona State’s mistake of leaving too much time on the clock, there was no panic or doubt among the team and coaches. Shedeur said:

“I definitely knew what was gonna happen because you’re gonna do what it takes to win but they simply left too much time on the clock. And you know we went Brady Mode. That’s Legendary Mode.”

He confidently declared that they went into “Brady Mode,” a legendary state of excellence, demonstrating their determination to win no matter the circumstances. Shedeur went 26 for 42 with 239 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Sanders drew comparison to the legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, known for his remarkable ability to excel in critical game moments.

Young Sanders expressed his aspirations to follow in Brady’s footsteps as he aims to become a top NFL draft prospect. That being said, there was another Sanders who kept his honest viewpoint on the result of the game. It was Deion Sanders, who referred to the victory as “wonderful” but didn’t mince words about the team’s performance, admitting they “played like hot garbage.”

Buffaloes Struggles Continue Despite Win, Coach Deion Sanders Unhappy

Deion Sanders didn’t hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction after the game. He called the win “wonderful” but criticized his team’s performance as “hot garbage.” Despite having a talented offense in store, the Buffaloes struggled to move the ball against a struggling Arizona State team with just one win in the season.

This starkly contrasted their early-season swagger and explosiveness. With concerns about trench play, quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced constant pressure, getting sacked five times. The running game managed a mere 56 yards. The road ahead seems challenging until these issues are addressed and Travis Hunter steps onto the field.