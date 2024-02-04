Very few names in the NFL world have generated as much notoriety as Patrick Mahomes in recent years. The guy leading the Kansas City Chiefs has been absolutely awesome on the field, making his way into talks about the top quarterbacks. At just 28 years old, Mahomes has already reached milestones many players can only dream of, including two MVP awards and unforgettable performances that showcase his extraordinary talent.

A prime example of his extraordinary skill was on full display in a game against Baltimore, where Mahomes evaded a relentless pass rush for nearly 45 seconds before delivering a perfect pass to Travis Kelce. This moment alone has led some, like commentator C-Mac, to argue that Mahomes is not only on par with but potentially surpassing the greats of the game.

Pat Mahomes Sr. was asked where his son ranks among the all-time NFL quarterbacks. Mahomes Sr offers a more measured perspective on his son’s legacy. Despite his son’s impressive achievements and his own admiration for Patrick’s talents, the elder Mahomes maintains that his son has “a ways to go” before being considered the greatest of all time.

“He still has a ways to go. I have mad respect for Tom Brady, and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”

Pat Mahomes Sr. grew up admiring Joe Montana and respecting the unparalleled career of Tom Brady, suggesting that while Patrick is on the right trajectory, comparing him to such legends might be premature. This humility comes at a time when Patrick is preparing for his fourth Super Bowl appearance, a remarkable feat that aligns him with the early career successes of Montana and Brady.

Respect among Titans

Tom Brady, a name synonymous with NFL greatness, recently weighed in on the emerging rivalry between him and Mahomes. Having retired with seven Super Bowl rings, Brady acknowledges the incredible talent of Mahomes but emphasizes that the achievements of one do not diminish the legacy of the other.

On ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Brady really gave props to Mahomes. He mentioned that going after greatness is really about your own path, influenced by the heroes you looked up to as a kid.

