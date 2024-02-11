WATCH: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Welcome for Patrick Mahomes And Kansas City Still Fires Up Chiefsdom

Patrick Mahomes is a proud WWE fan. And justifiably, his team, the Kansas City Chiefs was welcomed by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson the last time they faced the 49ers in a Super Bowl. Well, as it unfolded, only three out of the many Chiefs in the intro video have made it to the second ride.

As the Chiefs plan to safely call themselves an NFL Dynasty, only Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and WR Staple are in Kansas. MeCole Hardman made it to the 2023-24 Super Bowl from the list of players Dwayne Johnson introduced all those years ago. Here’s the electrifying video from that day:

It’s been 4 years since the other Super Bowl with the 49ers and the Chiefs, but the energy that Dwayne Johnson’s intro produced is still as strong. The Chiefs, except for the notable exits, still have the double-headed monster in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Instead of Tyreek Hill, they now have Rashee Rice. But will all that be replacement enough for those that have gone? Only Sunday will tell.

What are the fans saying about Dwayne Johnson’s intro is exactly how it went down 4 years ago. An electrifying intro, an energized audience, and a super team welcomed. Here’s what the fans say 4 years later:

The fired-up Chiefdom is all set to take on the mighty fanbase from the Bay Area. It is a true clash of titans in Super Bowl LVIII and the fans, analysts, journalists, celebs, owners everyone involved are waiting with bated breath to watch history written.

Are the Chiefs a Different Team Now?

The rest of the dynasty? Well, they are still there, a lot of them on the defensive side, and career Chiefs players like James Winchester and Harrison Butker are going strong. But the people that Dwayne Johnson introduces in the end include Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Tyrian Matthieu, and Patrick Mahomes.

Well, out of these only three remain. The Chiefs have been the Chiefs after all these exits, albeit a little slower and a little less open, but Patrick Mahomes’ magic is still more than enough to get to the big stage. And they could once again, win it all. But will Dwayne Johnson still introduce the Chiefs? Probably not. It’s Vegas this time, so maybe they have something bigger in store for the fans.

In any case, the fans are still enthralled by The Rock’s electrifying intro as can be clearly seen from the reactions. While some fans argue which players have made it to the second go around of the Super Bowl with the 49ers, others have showered and poured all their love out for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.