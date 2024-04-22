Despite Drafting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs GM Regrets Not Drafting This Elite Talent

The Kansas City Chiefs have set their foot forward to become one of the most coveted teams in the league, with Patrick Mahomes at its forefront. Though the 2017 draft of a great starter in Mahomes has allowed the Chiefs to strengthen their core, it’s as the saying goes- the stronger, the better. And for GM Brett Veach, the Chiefs core had the chance to be stronger, had they drafted DK Metcalfe in 2019.

In a candid interview with Fox Sports, Brett Veach expressed his remorse over passing on Metcalf, acknowledging that there were no significant reasons for the Chiefs to do so. He lamented bypassing DK Metcalfe as he said:

“Looking back on DK, there were areas that we weren’t sure on. But there were none that should have prompted us to bypass him.”

The Chiefs decided to trade up for Georgia WR Mecole Hardman instead of selecting DK Metcalf. The fact that drafting Metcalf could have helped the offense tremendously with more talented players like Mahomes, Kelce, and even Hill at the time has haunted Veach. In fact, Veach thinks DK Metcalfe could have been a better choice in 2019.

However, there were a few concerns about DK Metcalf’s performance back then. Though his injury history has also bothered him equally with now 44% of missing two quarters in 2024 (per Draft Sharks), Veach admitted that there were no valid reasons to overlook his talent at the time. Considering this, it won’t be hard to imagine a scenario where DK Metcalfe became a part of the KC Clan five years ago, in the two second-round picks that the team possessed.

DK Metcalfe Vs. Mecole Hardman: The Better Choice for Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have evolved into their current Super Bowl-winning team throughout the years. Back in 2019, when the Chiefs were still assembling their dream team, each player formed an important pawn in the big scheme. Though the third Lombardi signifies their improvement, the struggles throughout the season had their fair share of limelight. In such a scenario, DK Metcalfe could have added more firepower to Andy Reid-led offense alongside other beasts like Tyreek Hill.

The All-Pro wide receiver has recorded 372 receptions in five seasons. It accounts for a total of 5,332 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns a much higher figure than Mecole Hardman. Hardman, on the contrary, has 2,212 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to boast with the ruling Super Bowl champions.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs have not been held back by their choices. Though the Chiefs have led the dropped passes figures in 2023, they have flourished on the grandest NFL stage with their third Super Bowl in five years. And Mecole Hardman was instrumental in the Chiefs win in 2023. He recorded three catches for 57 yards with a 13-play 75-yard drive in overtime followed by a three-yard touchdown from Mahomes that blacked him out but won the Chiefs their third SB win.